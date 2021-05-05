Kavita Kaushik takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut's 'white people' entitlement remark: 'Which era is being referred to?'

Television actor Kavita Kaushik has taken a jibe at actor Kangana Ranaut over her statement that 'a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person', after her Twitter account was permanently suspended.

Taking to Twitter, Kavita wrote, "Kaun se zamaane ki baat ho rahi hai bhai ? Aaj kal toh bechaare foreigners humaari filmo mei background dancers bann ke nach rahe hai, with due respect to the west (Which era is being referred to? These days, even foreigners feature in our films as background dancers, with due respect to the west).

After her Twitter account was banned, for her posts on the West Bengal assembly election results, Kangana issued a statement saying, "Twitter has only proved my point they are Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do. Fortunately, I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice including my own art in the form of cinema but my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still there is no end to the suffering.”

Several celebrities, including Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha, Hansal Mehta, Kubbra Sait, Karan Patel, and Gulshan Devaiah reacted to the development. While Swara lauded the move by a fashion house to sever all ties with Kangana, Richa shared a meme with the text, "Be Yourself. Somewhere Else."

After the ban, a Twitter spokesperson had said, "We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service."

In January, Kangana's Twitter account had faced restrictions after she had tweeted against Tandav, an Amazon Prime Video series. She had said that it was ‘time to take (the makers') heads off’ for hurting religious sentiments.

Currently, Kangana is awaiting the release of Thalaivi, her multilingual film. She will play the role of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa in the movie. It was scheduled for a theatrical release in April but has been indefinitely postponed due to the spike in Covid-19 cases across India.

