Kangana Ranaut says she is ‘probably the most imitated actor in the world of mimicry’: ‘Hum offend nahi hote’

Kangana Ranaut is all set for her upcoming political drama Emergency, which she is also directing. The actor and BJP MP has been receiving praise for her portrayal of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film's recently-released trailer. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kangana discussed the potential for people to take offense when making a film on a political subject. She used the example of how she doesn't get offended when mimicry artists imitate her. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut wishes she'd contested LS elections in 2019: 'Why didn’t I do it') Kangana Ranaut said that she is the most popular actor among mimicry artists.

Kangana Ranaut on mimicry artists imitating her

When quizzed if she is concerned that people might get offended since her movie is based on a sensitive political issue, Kangana stated that she makes films based on her perspective and doesn't bother much about other people think.

She said, “Main apni mimicry dekhti hoon. Kitne log mujhe mimic karte hain. Main to bohot zyada popular hoon mimicry ki duniya me. Bohot mere mimicry artist hain. Aisa nahi hai ki hum dekhte hain aur hum offend ho jaate hain. (I often see people imitating me. There are a lot of mimicry artists who try to imitate me. I don't get offended when I see them)."

‘I am truly impressed and flattered’

She added, "Jab koi bohot dil se kisine mimic kiya ho, mujhe bareeki se pees ke pi liya ho, uspe hum prabhavit aur mohit ho jaate hain. Kyuki wo bhav aap tak pahuch jaata hai. Main kabhi second guess nahi karti ki ye mere baare me kya sochega, wo kya sochega. Maine ye film apne nazariye se banayi hai aur dekhte hain iska kya parinaam hoga (If someone mimics me with sincerity and captures my basic mannerisms, I am truly impressed and flattered. It's about connecting with the intent behind the act. I never second-guess what people will think about me. I made this movie from my own perspective, so let's see how it will be received).”

Emergency is jointly produced by Kangana's Manikarnika Films and EasyMy Trip. The epic-drama also features Shreyas Talpade, Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhary, late actor Satish Kaushik and others in pivotal characters.

Emergency is scheduled to release on September 6, 2024.