Kangana Ranaut wishes she had contested Lok Sabha elections in 2019: 'Why didn’t I do it!'

Kangana Ranaut has been juggling her political career and film career ever since she won the Lok Sabha election in her home state of Himachal Pradesh this year. On Raj Shamani's podcast, the actor-turned-MP confessed that she considers it a mistake that she turned down an opportunity to contest Lok Sabha elections in 2019. (Also Read – Kangana Ranaut says her Bollywood journey was more difficult than Shah Rukh Khan's: ‘His mother was a magistrate…') Kangana Ranaut wishes she'd have contested Lok Sabha elections in 2019

What Kangana said

“I had an opportunity to fight election in 2019 also. Now that I have so much to learn, and there's so much information to acquire, sometimes I feel that, ‘Why didn’t I do it!' It could not have stopped the course of my career anyway. It's just that I could've got more accustomed. At least I'd have followed news or read about it a little bit. Bahut zyada (a lot) everything has come onto me. Toh uska bhi kabhi kabhi lagta hai (so I feel sometimes) that I should've taken up that offer,” Kangana said.

A couple of months after winning the Lok Sabha election in Mandi under a Bhartiya Janata Party ticket and swearing in as an MP, Kangana has shifted her focus back on her film career. She's gearing up for the release of her maiden solo directorial, Emergency, a period political drama based on the 1975 Emergency imposed by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She also plays the politician in the film.

Kangana to quit films?

At the trailer launch of Emergency in Mumbai last week, Kangana addressed the rumours of whether she'll quit films to focus on her political career going forward. “Whether I would continue to act, I think this is a question where I would like people to decide that. For example, I never said I want to be a leader. People should say you should be a leader. Whether a party does surveys or whatever the criteria was to give you a ticket, it is people’s choice that I should fight the elections. Now, tomorrow if Emergency works and if they want to see more of me, if I feel I can have success, I will continue,” she responded to a media query at the event.

Emergency is slated to release in cinemas on September 6.