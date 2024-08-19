Kangana Ranaut says her Bollywood journey was more difficult than Shah Rukh Khan's: ‘His mother was a magistrate…'

Months after saying that she and Shah Rukh Khan "are the last of the stars", Kangana Ranaut has now explained why she had earlier said that. In an interview with Raj Shamani on his podcast, the actor said that they are both outsiders and don't belong to the film industry. She, however, added that while Shah Rukh came from Delhi to Mumbai, she had come from a village in the mountains and so her journey was ‘more difficult’. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut feels Shah Rukh Khan and herself are last generation of stars) Shah Rukh Khan and Kangana Ranaut belong to non-filmi backgrounds.

Kangana on drawing parallels between herself, SRK

Kangana Ranaut said, "Me and Shah Rukh Khan are two outsiders. Shah Rukh Khan comes from Delhi, he is not from the film industry. He became the topmost star. I come from the mountains. His mother was a magistrate. He comes from a family who could speak good English, he comes from a convent. To come from Delhi itself to Mumbai, this is not much of a difference. I come from a village, I'm a girl, and I came as a teenager. My journey is more difficult. Having said that, he also didn't have parents, so I draw parallels like that. That's about it."

Kangana on stars and new generation

Talking about stars from the new generation, the actor added, "In the new generation, I don't think anyone has become a star. The stars are from our generation. No new actor has been able to become a star, though they are trying a lot. In our times too, it had decreased. We also didn't enjoy stardom like Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit."

When Kangana compared herself with SRK

In March this year, in an interview with Times Now, she had said, "Shah Rukh Khan ji ki dus saal filmein nahi chali fir Pathaan chali. Meri 7-8 saal koi nahi chali, fir Queen chali. Fir uske baad me kuchh acchi aayi. 3-4 saal phele Manikarnika chali. Abhi bhi Emergency aa rhi hai, ho sakta hai bohot acchi hit rahe. (Shah Rukh Khan had consecutive flops for ten years. I did not have a single hit for 7-8 years before Queen happened. After that there were a few good movies. Manikarnika came 3-4 years ago and it did well. My upcoming movie Emergency could be a big hit)."

“In fact, because of OTT, actors now have more opportunities to showcase their talent. We are the last generation of stars, abhi OTT pe stars nahin ban rahe hain. We are known faces, and by the grace of God, we are very much in demand. To waisa to kuch nahi hai (So, it's not like that). But it's just that I want to involve myself more with the real world than being consumed by the field of arts," she had added.