Kangana Ranaut feels Shah Rukh Khan and herself are last generation of stars: ‘OTT pe stars nahin ban rahe hain’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 28, 2024 01:13 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut recently reacted to speculations about joining politics only due to box office debacle of her movies.

Kangana Ranaut has created a big buzz ever since she was declared BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi for the upcoming 2024 elections. The actor expressed her gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi on her entrance into active politics. In an interview with Times Now, she was asked whether she joined politics because her movies are not doing well at the box office. The actor reacted to the same and even pointed how Shah Rukh Khan gave a string of flops before Pathaan. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut defends calling Urmila Matondkar 'soft porn star': She is very...)

Kangana Ranaut says both herself and Shah Rukh Khan are very much in demand.

Kangana Ranaut reacts to box office failure of her films

Kangana while reacting to the question said, “Nahi aisa kuch nahi hai. Duniya me aisa koi kalakar nahi hai jiski saari filmein hit hoti hain. Shah Rukh Khan ji ki dus saal filmein nahi chali fir Pathaan chali. Meri 7-8 saal koi nahi chali, fir Queen chali. Fir uske baad me kuchh acchi aayi. 3-4 saal phele Manikarnika chali. Abhi bhi Emergency aa rhi hai, ho sakta hai bohot acchi hit rahe. (Not at all. There is not a single actor across the world who has never had a flop. Shah Rukh Khan had consecutive flops for ten years. I did not have a single hit for 7-8 years before Queen happened. After that there were a few good movies. Manikarnika came 3-4 years ago and it did well. My upcoming movie Emergency could be a big hit.)"

No stars from OTT?

“In fact, because of OTT, actors now have more opportunities to showcase their talent. We are the last generation of stars, abhi OTT pe stars nahin ban rahe hain. We are known faces, and by the grace of God, we are very much in demand. To waisa to kuch nahi hai (So, it's not like that). But it's just that I want to involve myself more with the real world than being consumed by the field of arts.”

Kangana will next be seen portraying former Indian PM Indira Gandhi in her directorial Emergency.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut feels Shah Rukh Khan and herself are last generation of stars: 'OTT pe stars nahin ban rahe hain'
Follow Us On