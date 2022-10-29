Kangana Ranaut says she predicted 'doom of ex Twitter heads', asks 'for how long we going to dismiss woman's genius?'

After Tesla CEO Elon Musk took charge of Twitter, actor Kangana Ranaut said that she had predicted 'doom of ex-Twitter heads' a long time ago. Kangana also said she can predict things that happen in the distant future but some call her 'foresight' curses and witchcraft. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut hails Elon Musk as he takes over Twitter; reacts to fan who wants her account to be restored)

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kangana shared a screenshot of a tweet that showed her name at the top of the Twitter trends. The original tweet by a fan account read, "Restore my queen Kangana Ranaut's account. Queen #KanganaRanaut is trending." Sharing it Kangana wrote, "Trending since morning I had predicted the doom of ex Twitter heads long ago.... Another prediction came true."

Kangana shared a screenshot and also wrote a note.

She also said, “I always predict things that are yet to happen in distant future .... Some call my foresight X-rays, some call them my curses and some call it witchcraft.... For how long are we going to dismiss a woman's genius like this...”

Kangana also added, “It's not easy to predict future it takes remarkable recognition and interpretation of human instincts also great observational skills... above all, it takes dissolution of one's own likes and dislikes for crystal clear objectivity to study the subject one wants to predict about."

On Friday, Kangana re-shared a fan's post in which he asked Elon Musk to restore the actor's account. "The person, who goes by the username moron_humor, originally shared the post on Twitter. They posted screenshots of Donald Trump's statement and Kangana's blocked account. The person captioned the post, "In the spirit of 'Freedom of Speech'.. Hope you restore @KanganaTeam as well @elonmusk.."

She also shared a screenshot of a news article whose headline read, 'Elon Musk takes charge of Twitter, fires CEO Parag Agrawal, other top executives: Report'. Sharing it on her Instagram Stories, she dropped several clapping hand emojis.

In May 2021, Kangana's Twitter account was 'permanently suspended for repeated violation of Twitter rules'. On Thursday, Elon became Twitter's new owner and fired top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON