Kangana Ranaut says Tabu is ‘slaying in her 50s’ and 'singlehandedly saving Bollywood' with hit films like Drishyam 2

Kangana Ranaut lauded Tabu and called her a superstar for ‘single-handedly saving the Hindi film industry’. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Kangana said Tabu was a part of the only two Bollywood films that ‘worked this year’ at the box office – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2. Kangana also said it was commendable that Tabu ‘reached the peak of her stardom’ in her fifties. Also read: Kangana Ranaut reviews Sita Ramam, calls it epic love story; praises Mrunal Thakur

Kangana praised Tabu, 52, for looking ‘her best’ right now. She wrote on Instagram Stories, “Only two Hindi films have worked this year – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2… and both films have superstar Tabu ji in central roles, slaying in her 50s… single-handedly saving the Hindi film industry. Her talent and consistency have never been questioned but to look her best and reach the peak of her stardom in her fifties is commendable.”

Kangana Ranaut called Tabu an inspiration, and further wrote, “I think women deserve much more credit for their unwavering dedication to their work... Such an inspiration.” She also added a bunch of clapping emojis to her note.

Tabu was last seen in Drishyam 2, which was released on November 18. The film, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Akshaye Khanna, saw the second biggest opening for a Bollywood film in 2022. Drishyam 2 earned ₹15.38 crore at the domestic box office on its day 1, and did a business of ₹21.59 crore on its second day of release. A remake of the Malayalam film by the same name that released in 2021, Drishyam 2 is a sequel to the 2015 crime thriller Drishyam, and also stars Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta.

Tabu’s other release this year, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, also saw an impressive opening day collection of ₹14 crore. The film went on to earn more than ₹266 crore at the worldwide box office, making it one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2022. The horror-comedy directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar was a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Alongside Tabu, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also featured Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

