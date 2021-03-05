Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut shares 'army training' video from Tejas sets: 'Jealous crabs will always try and pull us down'
Kangana Ranaut shares 'army training' video from Tejas sets: 'Jealous crabs will always try and pull us down'

Kangana Ranaut has posted a video from the sets of Tejas in which she can be seen training on a net. She plays an Indian Air Force pilot in the film.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:12 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut on sets of Tejas.(Instagram)

Actor Kangana Ranaut has posted a video from the sets of her upcoming action film, Tejas, and claimed it was "army training". She can be seen climbing a net, a common feature in army training and many adventure sports.

Kangana shared the video with Akon's popular number, Dangerous, playing in the background. She wrote in the caption, "Jealous crabs will always try and pull us down but we must rise higher and higher!! (after the shoot army training for #Tejas)."

On Wednesday, she posted a picture from the first day of her shoot for Tejas. She also revealed director Sarvesh Mewara struggled for a decade before he could make the film.

Kangana tweeted, "Writer Director of #Tejas struggled for more than a decade to get his first break, yesterday on the first day of the shoot his mother broke down, reminded me of my family who hung in there hoping to find a silver lining, not easy for outsiders, Kudos to our chief @sarveshmewara1." Tejas is Sarvesh's first feature film; he has also written the film. Previously, he made a short film in 2012.

Tejas is produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Earlier, in a statement, Kangana had said, “I’ve always wanted to play a soldier and have been fascinated with the Armed Forces since childhood. I’ve never held back my emotions for our jawans and spoken openly about how strongly I feel about their heroism. They keep our country secure and our people safe. So, I’m very happy to be doing this film.”

Kangana has been shooting for another action film, Dhaakad, in Madhya Pradesh. The film also features Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. Kangana plays Agent Agni in the film produced by Sohail Maklai and directed by Razneesh Ghai. It is set to release in October of this year.

Also read: Rahul Vaidya: 'Still finalising a date, but marriage will happen in 3-4 months'

She also has her ambitious project, Thalaivi, lined up for release soon. Set to release in three languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu - the film is loosely based on the life of former Tamil Nadu chief minister and late actor-politician J Jayalalithaa. It is directed by AL Vijay.

