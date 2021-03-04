Police submit report in court on probe against Kangana Ranaut on posts
Mumbai Police on Thursday submitted before a magistrate court a report of their inquiry into a complaint against actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister for posting alleged hateful messages on social media.
In October last year, the magistrate court in Mumbai asked suburban Amboli police to conduct an inquiry into a private complaint, filed by lawyer AliKashif Khan Deshmukh, related to the alleged objectionable messages and file a report by December 5.
The police failed to submit their report within the time-frame given by the court.
The court later extended the deadline which, too, was missed.
During a hearing on February 5, the court asked the police to submit a progress report on the inquiry it had ordered into the complaint against Ranaut and her sister and posted the matter for further hearing on March 4.
The police on Thursday filed a report of their probe into the matter.
The court heard the arguments and kept the matter for orders on April 5.
According to the complaint, Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel had posted an objectionable message on Twitter in April last year, targeting a particular community, following which her account was suspended.
Ranaut then posted a video in support of her sister and in the clip allegedly referred to members of a particular community as "terrorists", the complainant said, seeking a police investigation and action against the two. PTI AVI GK GK
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police submit report in court on probe against Kangana Ranaut on posts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women were not forced to dance at a hostel: Maharashtra govt probe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Board exams in Maha will be held as scheduled: Minister amid surging Covid cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP MLAs stage protest outside Maharashtra assembly
- The Opposition claimed that the state government has allotted tenders to contractors in creating Covid-19 infrastructure without proper procedures and hence there are irregularities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jalgaon incident: Maharashtra home minister Deshmukh denies engagement of police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu under I-T scanner: All you need to know about the raids
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Grandma’s bond with grandchild special, but she can’t replace parents: Bombay HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu among film personalities raided
- Residence and official premises of Kashyap and Pannu in Versova, Goregaon and Andheri were raided.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maha cops force girls to strip, govt orders probe
- According to media reports, some girls from Ashadeep hostel in Jalgaon complained that people from outside and policemen were allowed to enter the facility on the pretext of a probe and some girls were forced to strip and dance.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra ATS arrests major drug supplier from Himachal Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delete scene, withdraw movie from viewing platforms: Bombay HC to Telugu filmmakers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre’s role now important in Maratha quota matter: Ashok Chavan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai group set to make mattresses for homeless using discarded plastic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP mounts pressure to send Sanjay Rathod’s resignation to Governor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only chanting slogans doesn’t make one a patriot: CM Uddhav Thackeray
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox