Kangana Ranaut shares message as celebs raise funds for Covid-19 relief: 'Don't beg from poor if you are rich'

Kangana Ranaut has shared 'lessons from the pandemic', after she tested Covid-19 negative. The actor has spoken about relief measures started by people and celebrities.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 19, 2021 03:49 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut has penned down several points on the Covid-19 pandemic.

A day after testing negative for Covid-19, actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday shared 'lessons from the pandemic'. Taking to Instagram Stories, she penned down several points marking it her 'thought of the day' that 'might be complex or too evolved for few'.

She wrote, "Thought of the day might be complex or too evolved for few but some will get it. Lessons from the pandemic 1) No one is insignificant everyone can help but it's important to recognise your place, role and influence in the society 2) Don't beg from poor people if you are rich. 3) if your influence allows arrange for oxygen, beds or medicines for individuals you might save a few."

"4) if you are a prominent personality then don't run after a few, protect and support the one who can save millions if right environment and support given to him..5) When that one and only power solves more than a billion people's problems of beds and oxygen in less than a week, don't forget to acknowledge your contribution to that outcome however small it may be but remember you invested yourself in it, not many will recognise your kindness, cause in life some do drama and some simply care ... Love Kangana," it also read.

Her message comes even as celebrities have been raising funds for Covid-19 relief. Earlier this month, actor Priyanka Chopra had kickstarted a fundraiser to help aid Covid-19 relief for India, The donation has been increased to $3 million ( 22 crore) now. Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli have also raised over 11 crore via their fundraising campaign to support Covid-19 relief work in the country.

On Tuesday, Kangana had given an update on her health on Instagram. She had said on May 8 that she tested positive for Covid-19. Upon being diagnosed with the disease, the actor had shared that she has quarantined herself and is sure she will 'demolish' the novel coronavirus which, for her, is "nothing but a small time flu."

