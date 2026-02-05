Kangana Ranaut shares rare pics with ‘dream girl’ Hema Malini, says: ‘Sansad mein sukoon ke kuch pal’

Sharing the photo, Kangana wrote, "Sansad mein sukoon ke kuch pal with #dreamgirl." She also tagged Hema. The veteran actor is called the "dream girl" by her Bollywood colleagues and fans alike. The next photo was a selfie clicked by Kangana. She simply used the hashtags--dream girl and winter session 2026. Kangana also added Kishore Kumar's song Dream Girl as the background music.

In the first photo, the duo smiled for the camera as they sat next to each other on a couch. Kangana was seen wearing a lavender sweater and paired it with a peach saree. Hema Malini wore a printed yellow and green saree.

Actor Kangana Ranaut , who is the BJP MP from Mandi, has shared rare photos with veteran actor Hema Malini. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Kangana posted the pictures that she clicked during their free time amid Parliament session.

When Kangana supported, talked about Hema Kangana has always expressed her love and respect for Hema. In December last year, after the death of Dharmemdra, actor and Hema's husband, Kangana had attended his prayer meet, which was held at New Delhi on December 11. The actor paid a floral tribute and also greeted Hema and her daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. At the event, Kangana spoke to reporters about the legacyDharmendra left behind.

In 2024, Kangana praised Hema after resharing the veteran actor's throwback video from her early twenties, in which she performed on stage. A part of the note on her Instagram Stories read, “20-year-old Hema ji performing on stage. Even now, Hema ji can give a 3-4 hour-long performance on stage. Jo log nritya, sangeet aur kala ka mazak banate hain, woh neech aur choti soch rakhte hain (People who make fun of dance, music and art have shallow thinking).”

The same year, she supported Hema, condemning what she described as sexist and misogynistic remarks made by Congress leader Randeep Surjewala. Kangana praised Hema for dedicating her entire life to the arts and denounced such comments as despicable. She had said, “If they see a young woman, they comment on her body. And a 75-year-old senior woman, who is a Bharatanatyam dancer, is called ‘nachaniya’ or dancer and abuses like this. They don’t even spare an elderly woman. What kind of life do they want women to live? Would it be better if they dig their own graves and bury themselves in it?”

About Kangana's career Fans last saw Kangana in Emergency, in which the actor plays the late prime minister Indira Gandhi. It was released in theatres on January 17 this year.

Kangana will make her Hollywood debut with a lead role in the horror drama Blessed Be the Evil. She will star alongside Tyler Posey and Scarlet Rose Stallone in the film. Production on the film is set to begin this summer in New York. The movie will be directed by Anurag Rudra.