Kangana Ranaut slammed for not helping elderly Himachali man: ‘Why is he sitting at her feet?’

Actor turned politician Kangana Ranaut is facing backlash after a video surfaced from a grievance redressal meet in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. In the clip, she is seen dismissing an elderly man's appeal for help, sparking widespread criticism on social media. Kangana joined the BJP in March 2024.

The video comes just days after Kangana expressed her dissatisfaction with her political career.

Kangana in spotlight because of the video

In the video, which has surfaced on social media, including Reddit, Kangana is seen attending a grievance redressal meeting. In the video, an elderly man is seen sitting at Kangana's feet, humbly requesting her to help resolve his issues.

Kangana is seen saying, “Yeh mukhya mantri ke jo kaam hai woh toh aap unko hi bata sakte hain (You can tell this to the Chief Minister)… Mujhe mukhya mantri ke kaam batake (Why tell me things that only a Chief Minister can do) …” The elderly man is then seen telling Kangana that she can raise the issue in the Parliament. Following this, Kangana assures him that she will help him connect with Union minister of power, housing and urban affairs Manohar Lal Khattar.

At one point in the video, someone is seen trying to intervene and escort the elderly man away. However, Kangana is seen shrugging him off, instead choosing to continue the conversation with the man.

Kangana faces flak

The video has sparked intense backlash on social media, with many criticising Kangana's response as insensitive. Some have slammed her for not asking the elderly man to sit beside her instead of at her feet.

One wrote, “Actress becomes politician and realises the job is harder than she anticipated”, with one mentioning, “Why to make this old man sit on the ground?”

“Shame on her, elderly man sitting in her feet, shared one. Another social media user commented, “Why did she enter politics if she couldn't take the responsibility which comes with it?”

“Shameless lady,” one said. Another social media user shared, “This Is What Happens when Bollywood Actress becomes a Politician, eg Hema Malini, smriti irani, Now Kangana Ranaut”.

“Elderly man sitting at her feet..even her team did not offer a chair..to sit,” one posted. One wrote, ‘Kangana is unfit for politics.” One wrote, “It's a shame to see her making old man of her grandfather age to sit in front of feet to ask for help whereas she refused saying it's not her dept or concern then for what reasons she is representing the people.”

Kangana on her political career

Kangana spoke about her political career during a podcast on the YouTube channel Atman in Ravi (AIR). Kangana joined the BJP in March 2024. Kangana revealed that she ventured into politics after receiving an offer, which prompted her to give it a shot.

When asked if she was enjoying it, Kangana said, “I’m getting a hang of it. I wouldn’t say that I am enjoying it (politics). It’s a very different kind of work, more like social service. This hasn’t been my background. I’ve never thought of serving people”.

“I’ve fought for women’s rights, but that’s different... Somebody’s naali (drain) is broken, and I’m like, ‘But I am an MP and these people are coming to me with panchayat-level problems’. They don’t care. When they see you, they come to you with problems like MLAs, broken roads, and I tell them that’s a state government issue, and they say, ‘You have money, you use your own money’” she added.