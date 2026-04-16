Kangana Ranaut defends Deepika Padukone's 8-hour work shift demand: 'She is the top-most actress, she has earned it'

A year after Deepika Padukone's 8-hour work shift demand sparked a debate across the film industry, actor-turned-MP Kangana Ranaut has become the latest from the fraternity to back her. In a new podcast, Kangana said Deepika has ‘earned’ the right to demand that as the top-most actress and a mother.

Kangana backs Deepika

Kangana Ranaut has lent her support to Deepika Padukone.

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Last year, Deepika made a shock exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Prabhas-starrer Spirit, reportedly over her demand to work only 8 hours in a day as a new mother. The actor later also left the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. Deepika's demand was met with mixed reactions, with many calling it logical, while others argued it was impractical in the film industry.

On the ANI podcast, Kangana said that work-life balance evolves over time and with experience. On the work hours debate, the National Award-winning actor said, “I don't think there should be an issue created out of this because if you see where she (Deepika Padukone) is coming from, she has earned that place. She has a daughter; she's a mother now and the top-most actress. If today she is keen to work for eight hours, she has earned it.”

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{{^usCountry}} The actor recalled a conversation with Deepika when they were younger and pushed themselves to work 12-14 hours, but admitted that those things change with time. “Deepika and I, when we were together, she said that they were working on Imtiaz's film or something. She said, 'We have a 12-hour shift.' In response, I said that I work for only 10 hours. She's like, you know, that's amazing. So there was a time when we wouldn't settle for anything less than 12-14 hours because we were ferocious. We wanted it. We were at it. We were going for it. We wanted to be successful and wanted all these things. Let me just conclude it with this. You know, when you're new, you're coming up, and you are replaceable. Your place is different. She (Deepika), being where she is, she's a mother. She's got a family to look after.” Deepika and the 8-hour-shift debate {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor recalled a conversation with Deepika when they were younger and pushed themselves to work 12-14 hours, but admitted that those things change with time. “Deepika and I, when we were together, she said that they were working on Imtiaz's film or something. She said, 'We have a 12-hour shift.' In response, I said that I work for only 10 hours. She's like, you know, that's amazing. So there was a time when we wouldn't settle for anything less than 12-14 hours because we were ferocious. We wanted it. We were at it. We were going for it. We wanted to be successful and wanted all these things. Let me just conclude it with this. You know, when you're new, you're coming up, and you are replaceable. Your place is different. She (Deepika), being where she is, she's a mother. She's got a family to look after.” Deepika and the 8-hour-shift debate {{/usCountry}}

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Last year, after her exit from Spirit and the Kalki sequel, Deepika Padukone found herself in the middle of a heated debate over work shifts for actors in films. The makers of Kalki, in their statement, said that the film deserves a higher level of "commitment." Many celebrities, including Kangana, supported Deepika.

The actor still has her hands full with two big films. She will be first seen in Atlee's Raaka opposite Allu Arjun. She also has a role in Shah Rukh Khan's King. Kangana, on the other hand, was last seen in Emergency, where she portrayed Indira Gandhi. The actor will soon make her international debut in a horror-drama film titled Blessed Be the Evil.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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