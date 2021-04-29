Kangana Ranaut asks Chetan Bhagat to ‘stop hating India’ as he questions using India-made vaccines instead of the ‘best’

Actor Kangana Ranaut hit out at author Chetan Bhagat for questioning the unavailability of the Covid-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna in India. He called the second wave of the pandemic a ‘war-like situation’ and said that the vaccines must be bought from other countries.

Kangana called Chetan a ‘pest’ and countered his claim that they were the ‘best vaccines’. She also asked him to ‘stop hating India’ and things made in the country.

“Pfizer and Moderna are the best vaccines. They have been out since Dec-2020. Why don’t we have them in India yet? Do we not deserve the best? Don’t we buy defense equipment from abroad? Is this not a war like situation? Why does the vaccine have to be made here and only here?” Chetan tweeted.

Replying to him, Kangana wrote, “Who said they are best? I have friends who took #Pfizer and suffered worse fevers/body aches, when will you all stop hating India / Indian, our own vaccines are much in demand across the world and right now to be #AatmanirbharBharat means boost in our economy, stop being a pest.”

On Wednesday, Kangana put out a video, urging everyone to register for the Covid-19 vaccine and get inoculated. Starting May 1, vaccinations will be opened to all above 18 years of age.

“There were many members of my family who did not want to get vaccinated. But I ensured that all of them got registered and made them understand why it is important. On May 1, I will go (for vaccination) with my family and my staff. I urge you to do the same,” she said in a clip.

Kangana, in the last few days, has been actively tweeting about the Covid-19 pandemic in India, blaming it on the ‘population explosion’. She also advocated afforestation to combat low oxygen levels in the blood.