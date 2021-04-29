IND USA
Kangana Ranaut made a plea to all to take the Covid-19 vaccine.
Kangana Ranaut urges fans to register and get vaccinated against Covid-19: 'No time for self-pity'

  • Kangana Ranaut shared a video on Wednesday, urging her fans to register and get vaccinated. She said that it was no time to get demotivated and that in our quest to beat the virus, we have to own responsibility at an individual level.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 07:04 AM IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut has asked her fans to register and get themselves vaccinated against Covid-19. She added that on May 1, she would be getting vaccinated along with her family and staff.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a video and said: "I notice many people sound very demotivated and are feeling negative about the situation. I feel this is not the time for self-pity because people who are dealing with it, have no time to get disheartened, they are in the middle of a battle. For those who are overthinking, let me tell you every generation has fought epidemics or pandemics, be it the Spanish flu, tuberculosis or plague. So, why do you think you are special?"


Kangana went on to say that the entire world is now grappling with this virus. "We like to take advantage of modernity but there will be drawbacks to it too. In this problem, how does it help to become another problem? If we can't be a solution, let's not become a problem. While it is good to help others, what is vital is that we help ourselves. Please do not contract the virus."

She went on to say how it took years to come up with treatment for diseases like Spanish flu but now we have a vaccine. She added how doctors have been saying that if one was to take the first dose of the vaccine, chances of recovery are high and that one does not need hospitalisation and that symptoms will be mild. She also commented on rumours floating around against the vaccine.

Also read: Dharmendra says he is a loner and is 'living with remembrance of those touching memories'. See pic

"There were many members of my family who did not want to get vaccinated. But I ensured that all of them got registered and made them understand why it is important. On May 1, I will go (for vaccination) with my family and my staff. I urge you to do the same."

She concluded her video by stating that if we want to beat this virus, all of us have to endeavour at an individual level and fight it out.

