Kangana Ranaut poses for a photoshoot.
Kangana Ranaut compares herself to Shah Rukh Khan, says he was 'convent educated' while she came from 'remote village'

  • On the 15th anniversary of her film Gangster, Kangana Ranaut has compared her struggle with Shah Rukh Khan's, saying that while he came from New Delhi and had a convent education, she came from a village.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 10:20 AM IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday spoke about her struggles in the film industry as her film Gangster clocked 15 years. She compared herself to actor Shah Rukh Khan, adding that they have the 'biggest success stories ever', but also pointed out the differences in their journeys.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "15 years ago Gangster released today, Shahrukh Khan ji and mine are the biggest success stories ever but SRK was from Delhi, convent educated and his parents were involved in films, I did not know a single word of English, no education, came from a remote village of HP."

She continued, "Every step was a battle starting with my own father and grandfather, who made my life miserable, and yet 15 years later after so much success still every day is a fight for survival but totally worth it, thank you everyone #15yearsofgangster."

In Gangster, she starred opposite Emraan Hashmi and Shiney Ahuja. Directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Mahesh Bhatt, the movie got Kangana several awards for Best Female Debut that year.

Also Read: Twinkle Khanna says she was in 'bit of a hole' due to family's ill health as she, Akshay Kumar donate Covid-19 resources

Kangana in recent months has compared herself to several actors, including Meryl Streep, Gal Gadot, Marlon Brando and Tom Cruise. She has attracted some disdain from her contemporaries for these comparisons.

Meanwhile, the actor is currently awaiting the release of Thalaivi, a biopic of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The film's theatrical release, slated on April 23, was postponed due to the rise in Covid-19 cases. Apart from this, she also has Tejas, Dhaakad, and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda in the pipeline. Kangana has also signed up to play the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama.

