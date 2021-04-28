Twinkle Khanna says she was in 'bit of a hole' due to family's ill health as she, Akshay Kumar donate Covid-19 resources

Author and former actor Twinkle Khanna along with husband actor Akshay Kumar have donated 100 oxygen concentrators as India battles the second wave of Covid-19. She said that she was in 'bit of a hole' due to family's ill health.

Taking to Instagram she shared a post, "Wonderful news-Dr Drashnika Patel & Dr Govind Bankani of London Elite Health through Daivik Foundation are donating 120 oxygen concentrators and as @akshaykumar and I have managed to get our hands on 100 as well,we have a total of 220.Thank you for the leads.Let's all do our bit."

Captioning the post she wrote, "I think for the last few weeks with members of my own family ill I have been in a bit of a hole. But I couldn’t stay there for long. I implore all of you in your own way to do whatever you can so we can look back at this bleak moment and at least say it took the worst but it brought out the best in all of us. #ILookForSilverLinings."

Several celebs, as well as fans, appreciated the move taking to the comments section. Reacting to the post, Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote, "Amazing! Thanks!" A fan wrote, "My silver lining for the day." Another fan wrote, "Absolutely amazing news." A third wrote, "that is wonderful. Time and again you and @akshaykumar have shown that humanity stands above everything else. #stayblessed."

Recently, Akshay recovered from Covid-19. Twinkle updated her fans about his health in a unique way by sharing a caricature with her husband. Sharing the art, Twinkle had said, "Safe and sound and good to have him back around. #allizwell." Akshay was hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus in April.

Also Read: Irrfan Khan's son Babil reveals what actor told him in his final days: 'I'm going to die'

The couple tied the knot in 2001 and have two children--son Aarav and daughter Nitara. She made her Bollywood debut with Barsaat in 1995 and also starred in Baadshah, International Khiladi, and Yeh Hai Mumbai Meri Jaan till 2001. Currently, she is an author as well as a popular columnist, interior designer, and producer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON