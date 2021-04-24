Twinkle Khanna shares Nitara's video as she points out spelling mistakes in book, fans are in love with her voice

Former actor and author Twinkle Khanna commemorated World Book Day by sharing a video of her daughter Nitara reading Roald Dahl’s The BFG. The eight-year-old pointed out ‘spelling mistakes’ in the book.

“Roald Dahl makes a lot of spelling mistakes. Look, here is one,” Nitara said, pointing out that ‘written’ was spelt as ‘ritten’. The BFG is one of the most famous examples of 'nonsense writing', a literary tradition.

Twinkle shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “On World Book Day, here’s to all the little readers out there. On the other hand, though someone may just have a future as a copy editor, Dahl’s ‘spelling mistakes’ are deliberate in this case:) #readmore #worldbookday.”

Fans gushed over the clip. “How cute is that,” one wrote. “Cute voice and my lovely girl #nitara,” another commented. “Just like her mother super intelligent,” a third said, while a fourth called her ‘an observant little reader’.





Nitara often features in her mother’s social media posts. Last month, Twinkle shared a picture with her and wrote, “Our job is not to give our children perfect childhoods. It is to fill their heads with ideas, to honour their strengths and make them aware, but never underline their weaknesses. It involves loving them madly and throwing a few vegetables down their throats.”

“We need to permanently dedicate a large number of our neurons towards their mosquito bites, bad grades and hurt feelings. And we must do all of this, day after day, without losing sight of everything we are and can be, along with being their mothers. #perfectlyimperfectparenting,” she added.

Before that, Twinkle had shared a video of Nitara jumping on her bed, disrupting her writing process. She joked that schools must ‘take these children back before the poor parents resort to drinking all day’.

