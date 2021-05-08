Kangana Ranaut tests positive for Covid-19, calls it a 'small time flu which got too much press', vows to 'demolish' it

Actor Kangana Ranaut has tested positive for the coronavirus. On Saturday, she took to Instagram to share with her followers that she got herself tested after experiencing some discomfort.

Sharing a picture of herself in a yogic posture, she wrote in her caption, "I was feeling tired and weak with slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive."

She continued, "I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev."

Kangana had often been called out for refusing to follow mask hygiene in public. Reacting to paparazzi pictures of her at the Mumbai airport, actor Kishwer Merchant had once commented, "How is this woman never in a mask?" Kishwer's husband, Suyyash Rai, said on a separate occasion that Kangana visiting a dubbing studio without a mask was 'dumbness at its best'.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut, now active on Instagram, says 'India does not need more oxygen, it needs dharma'

Kangana was recently banned from the social media platform Twitter, after she posted a series of tweets that were found to be in violation of the platform's hate speech and abusive behaviour policies. She vowed to continue voicing her opinions through other means, and has since made Instagram her primary mouthpiece.