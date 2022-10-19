Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut announces another biopic; will play Bengali theatre star Noti Binodini in new film

Kangana Ranaut announces another biopic; will play Bengali theatre star Noti Binodini in new film

bollywood
Published on Oct 19, 2022 12:11 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut was previously seen as Jayalalithaa in her biopic, and is currently shooting a film that features her as the late Indira Gandhi. Kangana is now set to play theatre artist Noti Binodini in a new film.

Kangana Ranaut will play theatre artist Noti Binodini in a new film.(Amlan Paliwal)
Kangana Ranaut will play theatre artist Noti Binodini in a new film.(Amlan Paliwal)
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Kangana Ranaut has finalised her next project, and it adds another biopic to her filmography. She will essay the titular role in a film on Bengali theatre personality Noti Binodini. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut says what a woman wears or forgets to wear is her business)

Born Binodini Dasi in a a family of sex workers, she started doing theatre at the age of 12 and is known as one of the first stars of Bengali theatre. She was popularly known as Noti Binodini. Despite having a short career span of mere 11 years, she is credited to have created a great example for women in theatre and even introducing modern makeup techniques.

Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, the film is written by Prakash Kapadia. While Pradeep has films such as Parineeta and Mardani to his credit, Prakash previously wrote Tanhanji Black, Padmaavat and The Unsung Warrior.

Speaking about the development, Kangana said in a press statement, "I am a very big fan of Pradeep Sarkaar ji and very happy for this opportunity. Also this will be my first collaboration with Prakash Kapadia ji and I am completely thrilled to be part of this remarkable journey with some of the greatest artist of this country."

Binodini played many roles including those of Pramila, Sita, Draupadi, Radha, Ayesha, Kaikeyi, Motibibi, and Kapalkundala, among others. She was also one of the first South Asian theatre actors to have written her autobiography.

Filmmaker Ram Kamal Mukherjee is also making a film on Binodini. Titled Binodiini Ekti Natir Upakhyan, the film will feature Rukmini Moitra in the titualr role.

Kangana is now working on her directorial, Emergency, which also features her in the lead role. She plays India's first woman PM, the late Congress leader Indira Gandhi. Apart from these, Kangana also has Tejas in the pipeline. She will essay the role of an air force pilot in the film.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kangana ranaut
kangana ranaut

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out