Kangana Ranaut announces another biopic; will play Bengali theatre star Noti Binodini in new film

Kangana Ranaut has finalised her next project, and it adds another biopic to her filmography. She will essay the titular role in a film on Bengali theatre personality Noti Binodini. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut says what a woman wears or forgets to wear is her business)

Born Binodini Dasi in a a family of sex workers, she started doing theatre at the age of 12 and is known as one of the first stars of Bengali theatre. She was popularly known as Noti Binodini. Despite having a short career span of mere 11 years, she is credited to have created a great example for women in theatre and even introducing modern makeup techniques.

Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, the film is written by Prakash Kapadia. While Pradeep has films such as Parineeta and Mardani to his credit, Prakash previously wrote Tanhanji Black, Padmaavat and The Unsung Warrior.

Speaking about the development, Kangana said in a press statement, "I am a very big fan of Pradeep Sarkaar ji and very happy for this opportunity. Also this will be my first collaboration with Prakash Kapadia ji and I am completely thrilled to be part of this remarkable journey with some of the greatest artist of this country."

Binodini played many roles including those of Pramila, Sita, Draupadi, Radha, Ayesha, Kaikeyi, Motibibi, and Kapalkundala, among others. She was also one of the first South Asian theatre actors to have written her autobiography.

Filmmaker Ram Kamal Mukherjee is also making a film on Binodini. Titled Binodiini Ekti Natir Upakhyan, the film will feature Rukmini Moitra in the titualr role.

Kangana is now working on her directorial, Emergency, which also features her in the lead role. She plays India's first woman PM, the late Congress leader Indira Gandhi. Apart from these, Kangana also has Tejas in the pipeline. She will essay the role of an air force pilot in the film.

