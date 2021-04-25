Kangana Ranaut uses Javed Akhtar's poem as photo caption after accusing him of being part of 'suicide gang'

Kangana Ranaut and Javed Akhtar might be entangled in a legal battle but the actor did not shy away from quoting one of his works recently. Kangana took to Instagram and shared a number of pictures with a poem penned by the lyricist.

In the pictures, Kangana was seen posing in different spots of her balcony and appeared lost in thought. In the caption, Kangana wrote Javed's poem on the emotions of a heartbroken person. Kangana gave the lyricist his due credit.

Javed and Kangana are embroiled in a defamation case. The lyricist accused the actor of making several defamatory statements about him during an interview in July 2020, alleging that Javed runs a “suicide gang” in Bollywood. She had also claimed that he “threatened her to settle her dispute with actor Hrithik Roshan”, failing which she will be compelled to commit suicide.

Meanwhile, Kangana was anticipating the release of her upcoming movie Thalaivi this month. The movie is based on the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The movie was slated to release on April 23. However, the makers were forced to delay the movie owing to a spike in Covid-19 cases and lockdown-like curfew in several states.

There were rumours that Thalaivi could skip the theatrical release and premiere on the digital platform. However, Kangana clarified that there was no truth tthese reports. "Thalaivi digital rights are with Amazon (Tamil) and Netflix (Hindi) none of them can individually stream the movie before theatres release, all the fake propaganda movie mafia doing please ignore. Thalaivi deserves a theatrical release and makers are determined, strict actions will be taken against any bikau media spreading fake propaganda," she said.

Apart from Thalaivi, Kangana also has Dhaakad and Tejas in the pipeline. The actor was working on both the movies earlier this year.

