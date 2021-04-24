Kangana Ranaut wants Sonu Sood to 'appreciate India-made vaccine and its effects' after recovery from Covid-19 in a week

Actor Kangana Ranaut has responded to actor Sonu Sood recovering fast after being diagnosed with the coronavirus earlier this month. She insisted that Sonu recovered within a week because he had taken the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. She also urged him to appreciate the "India-made vaccine and its effects".

She tweeted late Friday, "Sonu ji you had the first shot of the vaccine and I see because of that you recovered very fast, may be you want to appreciate India made vaccine and its effects, also encourage people to take the vaccine so that tons of it doesn’t get expired post 1st May like before." She was responding to his tweet where he informed fans that he has tested negative for the coronavirus.

Sonu, who tested positive for the virus on April 17, posted a picture in which he is seen wearing a white coloured mask and striking a victory pose for the camera. With a green colour graphic paintbrush, he drew '-ve' on his picture. He captioned it, "Tested: COVID-19 Negative". The 47-year-old actor took his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Punjab on April 7.

Sonu has been a pillar of strength for many ever since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. He continued to extend help to many, even while he was recovering from Covid-19. Expressing his concern over the sufferings all around, he had tweeted Friday, "Can't sleep..In the middle of night when my phone rings, all I can hear is a desperate voice pleading to save his/her loved ones. We are living in tough times but tomorrow is going to be better, just hold your reigns tight. Together we will win. Just we need some more hands."

Recently, celebrities such as Neil Nitin Mukesh, Manish Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Rohit Saraf, among others had tested positive for Covid-19. However, many of them have already recovered.

Sonu recently announced a new movie titled Kisaan, to be directed by E Niwas and backed by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa. He also has Chiranjeevi-starrer Telugu movie Acharya and Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj slated for release soon.