Kangana Ranaut was told she'd have to be in Parliament just 60-70 days, can do own work rest of the year

It's been a year since actor Kangana Ranaut took on Member of Parliament role and is now reflecting on the journey. The actor-turned-politician gave an interview to Times Now about how the year has come with a few harsh realisations. BJP MP Kangana Ranaut interacts with locals as she visits a flood-affected area, in Mandi district, Monday, July 7.(PTI)

Kangana Ranaut not satisfied with her role as MP?

She said that her first impression of the work as an MP was that it would have been a breeze. “I didn't naturally expect it to be so demanding as a job,” she said. “When I was offered, I was told maybe you have to attend Parliament for 60–70 days, and the rest of the time you can do your work — which I thought was reasonable. But it's very demanding.”

Since taking office, Kangana has seen just one film release, Emergency. Even that was shot and ready for release before July 2024. She has not started work on any other project but is expected to star in her first Hollywood movie soon.

Kangana also spoke about the challenges she faces in her ‘difficult’ constituency, Himachal Pradesh's Mandi. She said that often people come to her with problems she has no control over but she can't help but tell them that she would fix their issues.

Kangana had also said, "We are the link between the state and the central government, instrumental in getting projects from the Centre to the state and raising issues and grievances of our constituencies with the Centre," and added, "I have neither any Cabinet nor bureaucracy and can only review the situation with deputy commissioners and give the feedback".

Backlash for Kangana

Already, Kangana is facing flak for her statements. Himachal Pradesh Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Thursday said that Kangana Ranaut, should immediately resign if she is not happy with her obligations as an MP.

The revenue and horticulture minister's attack on Ranaut comes after she said during her visit to the disaster-affected areas of the Mandi district on Sunday: "The relief and restoration work has to be done by the state government, and as an MP, I can only apprise the prime minister and the home minister about the situation and seek liberal assistance."

Fifteen people died, five sustained injuries and search operations are underway to trace 27 missing persons who were washed away in 10 cloudbursts, followed by flash floods and a landslide on the night of June 30-July 1 in different parts of the Mandi district.