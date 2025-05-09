Kangana Ranaut changes stance, heads to Hollywood with horror project; fans say ‘she needs to work with Priyanka Chopra'

Actor Kangana Ranaut is setting her sights on Hollywood! The Queen star has signed a horror project in the West, marking a major departure from her previous statements that she wasn't interested in exploring a career in the West. The news has sparked a mixed reaction on social media, with some fans asking her to bond with Priyanka Chopra to get it right. Also read: Kangana Ranaut borrows iconic Breaking Bad line to praise Operation Sindoor, issues a warning: ‘We are the danger’ Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Emergency.

Kangana heads to Hollywood

According to Variety, Kangana will be making her Hollywood debut with the horror drama Blessed Be the Evil. The project, from Lions Movies, will feature Kangana alongside Tyler Posey and Scarlet Rose Stallone.

The production will begin later this year in New York. The report stated that the producers picked US locations to “avoid running into any uncertainties stemming from the recently announced Trump industry tariffs”. The film will be directed by Anurag Rudra from a screenplay which he co-wrote with Gatha Tiwary.

According to the synopsis, the film follows a Christian couple who, after experiencing a devastating miscarriage, purchase an abandoned farm with a dark past. Their love and faith are soon tested by a malevolent presence. The project will be presented to international buyers at the upcoming Cannes Film Market.

What did Kangana say about going to Hollywood previously

In 2017, Kangana spoke about her thoughts on heading to the West in an interview with Mid-Day. She said, “It would be stupid for anyone to make the move to the West now. Their theatre business is crashing because of the influx of digital media. Asia, on the other hand, is where Hollywood was 15 years ago. It is a lucrative time for entertainment here. These are baits that I won’t fall prey to.”

Later in 2022, Kangana reacted to comedian Kapil Sharma teasing her by asking if she planned her debut in Hollywood with her latest release Dhaakad. Kapil asked her the question when she appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show. To which, Kangana said, “Humare yaha pe itne talented log hai na, to humme kahin aane jaane ki zarurat nahi hai. Ab jaise ki, world has become one place na, to sab log yaha kaam kare, waha ke log yaha pe kaam kar rahe hai. (We have a lot of talent here and don’t need to go anywhere. The world has now become one place now and a lot of people are coming from other places to India and working here)."

In 2021, Kangana also expressed her concerns over Hollywood films overshadowing Indian films in India. At a press conference, Kangana said, “We need to discourage American and English movies as they are taking over our screens. We need to behave like one nation. We need to stop dividing ourselves like North India or South India. We need to enjoy our own films first, be it Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu or Punjabi.”

Social media users react

The news has sent social media into a tailspin. While some are high-fiving her, others are wondering what made her change her stance.

One fan wrote, “No hate to her, but honestly, getting meaningful work in Hollywood is extremely difficult. They often cast Indian actors just to tap into the Indian market and then hand them some third-tier role. I genuinely hope that if she does go there, she gets a good opportunity but judging by the experiences of those who’ve gone before her, it usually ends up being more about market appeal than real talent recognition”, with another mentioning, “I truly hope everything works out well for her. It could open up so many new opportunities for her, and her acting talent definitely deserves that kind of recognition. She’s one of those rare actresses who genuinely deserves this kind of breakthrough. I just hope it doesn’t turn out like Priyanka’s journey”.

Some believe that she is "going to kill it”, and some feel “Kangana Ranaut's talent will truly shine in Hollywood”. “I wish she didn't ruin her relationship with Priyanka because Priyanka has been nothing but warm towards her all the time. I hope they can work together in a project there,” read one comment.

“She needs to work with Priyanka Chopra in Hollywood,” one wrote.

One social media user referred to the Kangana’s tiff with Karan Johar writing, “Tonight will be a tough night for Karan Johar”.

“Never in my life did I see this coming... KANGANA RANAUT AND TYLER POSEY IN ONE MOVIE? LMAO,” wrote one, with another mentioning, “Waiting for international kalesh (feud) now”.