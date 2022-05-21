Kangana Ranaut responds as Kapil Sharma asks if she is planning Hollywood debut: 'Kahin jaane ki zarurat nahi'

Actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted to comedian Kapil Sharma teasing her by asking if she planned her debut in Hollywood with her latest release Dhaakad. Kangana, along with Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, Sharib Hashmi and Dhaakad director Razneesh Ghai, recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show. On his YouTube channel show host, Kapil shared an 'uncensored' video from the show, in which he told the viewers that most of the crew in Dhaakad were foreigners. (Also Read | Dhaakad review: Kangana Ranaut deserves full marks but even great performances can't salvage jaded script)

Kapil Sharma then asked Kangana, "Through this film did you make their debut in Bollywood or did you plan for yours in Hollywood? Your film looks like an international one." Kangana replied, “Humare yaha pe itne talented log hai na, to humme kahin aane jaane ki zarurat nahi hai. Ab jaise ki, world has become one place na, to sab log yaha kaam kare, waha ke log yaha pe kaam kar rahe hai. (We have a lot of talent here and don’t need to go anywhere. The world has now become one place now and a lot of people are coming from other places to India and working here)."

She also said, "We have made a film of an international standard but 80 percent talent is ours. International critiques are saying 'They have made a better film than us', though we didn’t have .1% budget what they have.” She referred to a post recently made by author Chris Gore comparing Dhaakad with Black Widow.

Kapil then teased Kangana saying that she must have taken the entire budget. The actor laughed at this and said, “Kapil, I put my life at stake, you don't see that? I had Delta variant (coronavirus). People made me work hard, exhausting my strength." The host assured Kangana that nothing will happen to her as she is loved by her fans.

Helmed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, and produced by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films, Dhaakad released on Friday.

