Kanika Kapoor keeps calm after intruder grabs her onstage during live performance; internet reacts strongly

A shocking incident from the Megong Festival in Meghalaya surfaced online on December 8, showing singer Kanika Kapoor facing an unexpected and frightening moment during her live performance. In a video that surfaced online, an unidentified man suddenly rushed onto the stage and attempted to grab her legs, seemingly trying to lift her. During her performance, Kanika Kapoor faced an alarming stage intrusion when a man attempted to grab her legs at the Megong festival.

Kanika Kapoor groped on stage

The alarming intrusion left onlookers stunned, but Kanika continued singing without stopping, maintaining her composure throughout the tense situation. The video was shared with a caption praising her professionalism, which read, "Something unexpected happened during Kanika Kapoor’s performance at the MeGong Festival last night. A fan suddenly rushed onto the stage and grabbed her legs before security pulled him away. But Kanika didn’t stop for even a second, full grace, full professionalism. Respect to her for holding her ground like a queen."

Internet reacts strongly

The incident immediately triggered strong reactions across social media, with many users expressing anger and concern about the safety of women in the entertainment industry.

One user wrote,"In India, women are not safe even on stage in front of several people with such limelight." Another commented,"If a woman in front of thousands isn’t safe, what hope is there for the ones walking alone? Teach sons respect, that’s the real solution." A third user expressed fury at the intruder’s actions, saying, "WTF was he trying to do, lift her, molest her, hug her? No respect, such people should be sent to jail."

About Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Kapoor is one of Bollywood’s most recognisable playback voices, known for her energetic, unique singing style. She rose to fame with her breakout hit Baby Doll from Ragini MMS 2, which became a nationwide sensation. She followed it with chart-toppers such as Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan (Roy), Lovely (Happy New Year), Kamlee, Desi Look, Nachan Farrate, and Beat Pe Booty. Her songs dominated party playlists for years, making her one of the most successful female pop voices of the 2010s.