Kanika Dhillon slams Jai Mummy Di writer for 'sexist' comments, Taapsee Pannu provides support

Screenwriter Kanika Dhillon has slammed screenwriter Navjot Gulati for making remarks she perceived as 'sexist'. Kanika found support in her Haseen Dillruba star Taapsee Pannu.

Navjot, known for writing Jai Mummy Di and Ginny Weds Sunny, wrote in a tweet that the key to scoring a 'top billing as screenwriter' is to 'marry into the production house'. Kanika Dhillon wrote that the comments reeked of sexism, and said that Navjot has a 'pea brain'.

"Hi @Navjotalive I am quite shocked by ur extremely SEXIST - MYSOGINIST and bordering on IDIOTIC comment Neither will I list down my body of work cos ur pea sized brain will not be able to process a successful woman making it on her own! U may hav a brain freeze! Have a good day." She continued in another tweet, "And mr @Navjotalive because of writers like YOU - who display their STUPIDITY on something tht should be Applauded as a welcome step by the writing fraternity- other very deserving writers do not get top Billing as is their right—- shame on u!"

Taapsee Pannu supported Kanika, and wrote in a tweet, "A progressive call to credit a writer turned into a sexist rant by the age old misogyny of crediting a woman’s success to the house she marries in or the man she married. Your righteous call for equal credit can’t be overtaken by the bitterness in u."

Navjot in his original June 11 tweet had written, "If you want top billing as a Screenwriter in a trailer(something that should be the norm)You need to marry into the production house. Once the Writer becomes a family member, is treated like an Actor-Star. #Goals."

His tweet came on the same day as the trailer for Haseen Dillruba dropped. Kanika, the writer of films such as Judgementall Hai Kya and Manmarziyaan, was given a prominent mention in the trailer. Kanika recently married Himanshu Sharma, a longtime creative partner of filmmaker Aanand L Rai, whose Colour Yellow Productions has produced Haseen Dillruba.