Kantara mimicry row: Ranveer Singh to file revised apology in Karnataka HC, visit Chamundi temple to offer prayers

Even as Ranveer Singh continues to bask in the success of his latest release, Dhurandhar The Revenge, the controversy surrounding his mimicry of Kantara star Rishab Shetty has taken a new turn. As per the latest update from Bar and Bench, the actor told the Karnataka High Court on Friday that he is willing to file a revised affidavit of apology for his mimicry of Chamundi Devi's depiction in the film. (Also read: Karnataka HC tells Ranveer Singh to apologise over Kantara mimicry; actor to submit affidavit, visit Chamundi temple)

Ranveer to submit revised apology

Ranveer Singh imitates Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 climax scene.

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The report states that Ranveer's counsel, Senior Advocate Sajan Poovayya, informed Justice M Nagaprasanna that a fresh apology will be submitted. The actor expressed remorse for his comments and clarified that he was unaware that he was hurting sentiments when he made the controversial remarks.

Reading Ranveer's apology affidavit, Poovayya said: “I have filed an affidavit of apology. And I have undertaken in that affidavit that I will visit the temple as well. (The affidavit states) on the date of the incident, even for a moment, I did not realise I offended the worshippers of the Daiva. I also want to clarify, I was raised in a Sindhi household in Mumbai and I was not aware of the sensitivities. I, through this affidavit, once again convey my deepest regret, and unconditional apology. I will be visiting the temple of the deity in due course to offer my prayers and express my devotion.”

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{{^usCountry}} The complainant, Prashanth Methal, however, said that the affidavit did not reflect genuine remorse and that Rishab had signalled Ranveer not to do the imitation on stage. Poovayya agreed to sit with Methal to work out the language of the apology affidavit and file a revised version before the Court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complainant, Prashanth Methal, however, said that the affidavit did not reflect genuine remorse and that Rishab had signalled Ranveer not to do the imitation on stage. Poovayya agreed to sit with Methal to work out the language of the apology affidavit and file a revised version before the Court. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Justice Nagaprasanna took note of the submission and adjourned the case till April 23. About the controversy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Justice Nagaprasanna took note of the submission and adjourned the case till April 23. About the controversy {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On November 28 last year, at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held in Goa, Ranveer mimicked Rishab twice. He took to the stage and, while appreciating Rishab’s performance in Kantara: Chapter 1, began making faces. Rishab stood up and requested him not to do that. Ranveer also did the same while greeting and hugging Rishab, with the Kannada actor-filmmaker asking him not to again. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On November 28 last year, at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held in Goa, Ranveer mimicked Rishab twice. He took to the stage and, while appreciating Rishab’s performance in Kantara: Chapter 1, began making faces. Rishab stood up and requested him not to do that. Ranveer also did the same while greeting and hugging Rishab, with the Kannada actor-filmmaker asking him not to again. {{/usCountry}}

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Ranveer had earlier shared a note of apology on the issue. It read, “My intention was to highlight Rishabh's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration. I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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