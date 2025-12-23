Search
Tue, Dec 23, 2025
Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 18: Ranveer Singh film beats Kantara Chapter 1; is #1 Indian film of 2025

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Updated on: Dec 23, 2025 08:44 am IST

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 18: Ranveer Singh now has the biggest Indian hit of 2025, beating Kantara Chapter 1 and Chhaava.

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 18: Even as Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar saw its first sub-20-crore day at the domestic box office on Monday, the film has still maintained its momentum globally. Its great run over 18 days has seen it become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, beating Kantara Chapter 1 and Chhaava.

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 18: Ranveer Singh's film is now the highest-grosser in 2025.

Dhurandhar box office update

Dhurandhar collected a stellar 95 crore net domestically in its third weekend, despite competition from James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash. On Monday, the film experienced its first major drop since its release, as it declined by almost 60% to collect 16 crore net. Mind you, it’s still a very respectable figure. This has taken Dhurandhar’s domestic collection to 571.75 crore net ( 686 crore gross) after 18 days.

Internationally, the film has continued to enjoy a strong run, despite Avatar 3 capturing many screens worldwide. As of day 18, Dhurandhar has earned over $20.5 million in the overseas territories. This takes its worldwide collection to an impressive 872 crore. If it sustains its momentum, Dhurandhar should cross Animal and Secret Superstar's worldwide hauls (both 915 crore) over the next two days to enter the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

Dhurandhar is India’s highest-grossing film of 2025

On Monday, Dhurandhar surpassed the lifetime collection of Stree 2 ( 857 crore) and, more importantly, Kantara Chapter One ( 852 crore). This means it is now the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, having overcome the 807 crore haul of Chhaava on Sunday. Dhurandhar will now look to cross the 900 and 1000 crore barriers in the days and weeks to come.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer as Hamza, an Indian operative infiltrating the gang and terror networks of Karachi. The spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan in key roles. Part 2 will release in March 2026.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
