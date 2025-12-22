Search
Mon, Dec 22, 2025
Dhurandhar box office collection day 18: Ranveer Singh's film finally relents on 3rd Monday, earns 13 crore

HT Entertainment Desk
Dec 22, 2025 10:11 pm IST

Dhurandhar box office collection day 18: Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, has earned ₹570 crore domestically and ₹845 crore globally.

After a long and strong run, Ranveer Singh's latest release, Dhurandhar is finally taking it easy at the box office windows. It's really worth noting how late this deceleration has arrived-- on its third Monday!

Dhurandhar box office collection day 18: Ranveer Singh in a still from the movie.

Dhurandhar's performance on third Monday

As per Sacnilk.com, Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar has made 13 crore at the box office. This takes it total collection to 568.8 crore.

For contrast, on it's first Monday, the film made 23.5 crore and on the second, even bigger Monday, it made 30 crore.

The third week is going super strong for the film, having minted 110 crore so far, over Friday ( 22.5 crore), Saturday ( 34.25 crore) and Sunday ( 38.5 crore) and Monday.

Worldwide, the film has added 845 crore in the bank by day 17. This means that Dhurandhar is officially the biggest Indian film of 2025, after dethroning Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.

It has also surpassed the box office collection of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal to emerge as the 10th highest grossing film in India.

On Sunday, the movie earned an estimated 555.75 crore to nudge out Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal ( 553.87 crore) from the 10th spot in the top 10 list, which is ruled by "Pushpa 2" with its 1234.1 crore collection, followed by Baahubali 2 at 1030 crore, according to box office tracking website Sacnilk.

Other movies in the top 10 list are KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Kalki 2898 AD, Jawan, Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1, Chhaava and Stree 2.

North America BO figures:

At the North American box office as well, Dhurandhar was the eighth biggest film this week:

rankmoviemoney made
1Avatar: Fire and Ash$88 million
2David$20 million
3The Housemaid$19 million
4The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants$16 million
5Zootopia 2$14.5 million
6Five Nights at Freddy’s 2$7.3 million
7Wicked: For Good$4.3 million
8Dhurandhar$2.5 million
9Marty Supreme$875,000
10Hamnet$850,000

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar was released on December 5 and is running successfully in theatres, breaking multiple records amid heavy praise from fans and celebrities alike.

Directed by Ranveer Singh, the actor plays the lead role alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
