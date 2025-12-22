Vicky Kaushal decodes Dhurandhar, Chhaava's box office success: 'Calling patriotism formula is an insult to the emotion'

The two highest-grossing Hindi films this year have many things in common. Both are patriotic films with strong undercurrents of nationalism. Both are led by Millennial stars, and both use violence to depict the sacrifices made by India’s heroes. Dhurandhar and Chhaava both grossed over ₹800 crore worldwide, leading many to think if patriotism is a ‘formula’ that can effectively guarantee safe returns at the box office. Dhurandhar and Chhaava are the two highest grossing Indian films of 2025.

Vicky Kaushal on Dhurandhar and Chhaava

But Vicky Kaushal, the star of Chhaava, does not agree. In an interaction with NDTV, the actor spoke about the success of the two films, and the reasons behind it. “I think patriotism can't be a formula and saying it is a formula is an insult to the emotion. Patriotism is our truth, which we will keep showing through our movies, literature and sports,” he said.

The actor said that making patriotic films was a way for makers to showcase their pride in the country. “This is the way we can put our foot in the door and say that we are proud of the diversity, legacy and the truth of our country. I am so proud that I am a little part of this big moment where we are fearlessly representing India on a global map,” Vicky added.

About Dhurandhar and Chhaava

Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, told the story of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his battles with Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The film starred Vicky as Sambhaji Maharaj and Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb. It grossed ₹807 crore worldwide.

On the other hand, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar is a slick spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh as an Indian operative infiltrating Pakistan's gangs and dismantling their ties to the terror network. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt. Dhurandhar has already made ₹845 crore in 17 days at the box office, and is headed towards the ₹1000-crore mark.