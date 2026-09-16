‘We are not done yet’: Kapil Sharma announces The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5, premiere date out

Kapil Sharma is all set to bring back his comedy talk show The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. The comedian took to Instagram to share a promotional video for the show's brand-new Season 5. The show will premiere on September 26, with new episodes dropping every Saturday at 8 PM.

Kapil Sharma announces The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 will release on September 26.

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This year, the show is being promoted as a ‘festival of comedy’. The promotional clip shows the cast—Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu—announcing the show's return in a musical way. They captioned the post, "Dhol, nagaada sab bajega, kyunki Hansi Ka TyoHAHAar ab Netflix pe sajega! (Drums and nagadas will play, because the festival of laughter is coming to Netflix!) 🥳 The Great Indian Kapil Show, Season 5 from 26th September, raat 8 baje, only on Netflix."

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'We are not done yet'

{{^usCountry}} Speaking about the show's return, Kapil said, "Every season, we think we have done enough masti (fun), and then we realise that we are not done yet! And somewhere I feel that's what keeps us going." Showing gratitude to viewers, Kapil added, "We are extremely grateful for the love our audience, world over, has given The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, and this time around we will be celebrating the upcoming festivities wholeheartedly… be it Diwali or Christmas." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking about the show's return, Kapil said, "Every season, we think we have done enough masti (fun), and then we realise that we are not done yet! And somewhere I feel that's what keeps us going." Showing gratitude to viewers, Kapil added, "We are extremely grateful for the love our audience, world over, has given The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, and this time around we will be celebrating the upcoming festivities wholeheartedly… be it Diwali or Christmas." {{/usCountry}}

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Kapil also joked, "Bas lifafe Archana ji se duur rakhiye, baki hum Hasi ka Tyohaar to le kar aa hi rahe hain!"

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix, said that The Great Indian Kapil Show has created its own space as a family entertainer. Lauding the show, she said, "As we continue to build our comedy slate with diverse voices, formats and flavours, The Great Indian Kapil Show has carved out a distinct place for itself as an all-time and evergreen family entertainer. This season is all about 'har type ka funny', with Kapil truly living up to his title as the comedy king."

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The fourth season of The Great Indian Kapil Show ended on March 14 this year. Within months of its finale, Kapil has now announced the show's new season. The new season will also be based on the familiar mix of celebrity conversations, comedy sketches, banter, playful roasting and unpredictable moments. It's expected that the show will feature celebrities, newsmakers and personalities from different walks of life.