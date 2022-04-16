Kapil Sharma asks Runway 34 ‘pilot’ Ajay Devgn to fly him to US for upcoming tour: ‘Per sawari kitna loge?'

In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, host Kapil Sharma will welcome actor Ajay Devgn. Ajay is currently promoting his film Runway 34, in which he plays the role of a pilot. In a new clip shared by Kapil from the comedy show, comedian Kiku Sharda and him are seen asking Ajay “per sawari kitna loge (how much will you charge for one person)?” Also Read: Runway 34 trailer: Ajay Devgn plays an arrogant pilot, Amitabh Bachchan will set him straight with heavy dialoguebaazi

In the clip shared by Kapil, he and Kiku are seen approaching Ajay and congratulating him on becoming a pilot. Kapil says, "Congratulations sir you've become a pilot. Sir hum bhi US, Canada show ke liye ja rahe hain. Toh humein chod doge? Per sawari kitna loge? (Sir we also want to go to the US and Canada for our show. Can you drop us there? How much will you charge us?) Ajay says, "Mein taka (auto) chalata hoon?" he points out at Kiku and says, "yeh jahaj ki sawari hai (and this whole ship is the passenger)?" At the end, Kapil can be seen running away with Kiku, shouting “fake pilot.”

Runway 34 is inspired by a true incident from 2015, the movie revolves around Captain Vikrant Khanna (Ajay), a flying prodigy, whose flight takes a mysterious course after take-off from an international destination. Ajay has not only acted in the film, but also directed and produced the project. Also Read: Years after their tiff, Karan Johar sends wishes to Ajay Devgn for Runway 34, actors wants him to watch the 'first copy'

The film also features actor Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. While Ajay and Amitabh have previously worked together in movies such as Major Saab, Hindustan Ki Kasam and Satyagraha, this is the first time he has directed the 79-year-old actor.

