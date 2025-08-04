Kapil Sharma shares pics as Canada police officers dine at his cafe, days after firing incident

Comedian Kapil Sharma's restaurant, Kap's Cafe in Canada, has reopened its doors after the firing incident. What's heartwarming is that local police officers paid a special visit to the cafe to show their support, leaving Kapil touched by their gesture. Kapil Sharma's restaurant reopened on July 20 after a recent firing incident.

He expressed his gratitude, stating that the solidarity from the police against violence means a lot to him.

Kapil reacts to reopening of his cafe

Kapil's restaurant reopened on July 20 after the recent firing incident. The comedian finally broke his silence, sharing his first reaction to the event on Instagram, where he expressed gratitude for the support he received. It marks his first public comment on the incident.

Kapil along with his wife Ginni shared a video in collaboration on social media, showing police officials visiting their cafe, Kap's Cafe, and enjoying a meal.

Posting the video, Kapil wrote, “Thank you Mayor Brenda Locke,@surreypoliceservice and all the officials who visited @thekapscafe_ to show their love and support. United we stand against violence. We’re truly grateful.” He added #peaceoverviolence, #love, #smiles and #beautifulbritishcolumbia to the caption.

The official page of the cafe on Instagram also shared images from the visit, stating, “We are truly honoured to have @themayorofsurrey , members of @surreypoliceservice , and other respected officials visit @thekapscafe_ . Your support and presence mean a lot to us and to the community we serve. Thank you for taking the time to stop by.”

What do we know about the shooting incident

On July 10, several gun shots were heard outside Kap's Cafe in Surrey at 1:50 am (local time) as per Surrey Police Service. Police said some staff members were present inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting. No one was injured in the incident. As per news agency ANI, at least 10 bullet holes could be seen in a window at Kap's Cafe, while another window pane was shattered.

At that time, the staff of Kap's Cafe described the incident as "heartbreaking" and stated that they were "shocked" by the unexpected firing at the restaurant premises. The cafe also thanked the entire community for all the messages they had received and extended gratitude to the Surrey, British Columbia, police department for all their help in the matter.