Kapil Sharma teases Janhvi Kapoor about her boyfriend: ‘Aap jis Shikhar par hain…’

The trailer of the weekend episode was released by the makers on Wednesday on social media. From getting candid about their personal life to Janhvi’s swayamvar, the trailer came with a glimpse of a laughter ride with actors, who joined the show to promote their upcoming sports-romance film, Mr and Mrs Mahi.

All about fun and games

The promo starts with a dumb charades game where Janhvi is trying to explain something to Rajkummar. She is even seen making funny expressions in an effort to explain it to him. She then asks Kapil not to put those weird gestures in the trailer.

It cuts to a different part where Kapil is asking Rajkummar about working with Jahnvi. He has worked with her on Roohi in which she plays a ghost, and now in Mr. and Mrs Mahi, in which she will be seen as his wife. The host then asks Rajkummar whether Janhvi scared him more as a ghost or as a wife.

To which, Rajkummar replies, “Whether it’s a ghost or a wife, it is the same.”

Kapil also teases Janhvi about her relationship with Shikhar. Asking her if she wants to choose a life partner with the same interest, or “jis Shikhar par aap aaj hai”. The line stuns Janhvi, who is seen blushing.

It is then followed by her swayamvar, and Krushna Abhishek’s naughty banter with the two guests.

Sharing the promo, Netflix wrote: "Get ready for sixers of laughter as Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, aka @janhvikapoor and @rajkummar_rao, meet Kapil and his gang Watch #TheGreatIndianKapilShow this Saturday 8 pm, only on Netflix."

More about the film

Mr and Mrs Mahi is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma, who helmed Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

In the film, Janhvi will be seen playing the role of a doctor who is set on the path to chase her love for cricket after being encouraged by her husband (Rajkummar). For the film, Janhvi underwent two years of rigorous training and overcame several injuries such as shoulder dislocation.

The film's title is a tribute to Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, who is lovingly called Mahi by his fans and teammates. It is believed that the film will also honour Dhoni's legacy in a special way. The film is slated to release on May 31.