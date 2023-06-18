Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's first wedding pics out, bride stuns in red

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya are currently getting married as per Hindu customs at Taj Lands End. While Karan turned a groom in a cream sherwani and a matching turban, Drisha wore a red lehenga. She also wore a huge mangtika and a gold necklace. and The first picture of the couple showed them sitting around the holy fire, ahead of their wedding ceremony. Drisha Acharya and Karan Deol as bride and groom.

Before the two set for the ceremony, pictures of the baaraat surfaced online. Among the baaraatis were Karan's grandfather Dharmendra, grandmother Prakash Kaur, father Sunny Deol and uncles Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol. In the pictures, Dharmendra was seen walking slowly with the help of Bobby Deol as they all walked along with other baaraatis. Karan sat on a white horse and the guests danced around him to the dhol beats. Bobby Deol was also seen dancing along with Dharmendra.

The 87-year-old decked up in a brown suit and a tie. All of them wore maroon turbans. Sunny looked dapper in a green-hued kurta and a red turban. Bobby Deol also posed for shutterbugs in a powder blue sherwani that he paired with a maroon turban.

On Friday, the grandfather-grandson duo made the pre-wedding function, sangeet ceremony, extra special with their dance to the iconic song Yamla Pagla Deewana. Karan and Drisha's pre-wedding festivities began with a roka ceremony on Monday night.

Karan and Drisha have been in a relationship for a long time now. Drisha is a fashion designer. Karan followed in his father's footsteps and took acting as a profession. He made his Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol's directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' in 2019 and was then seen in Velle. He will now be seen in Apne 2.

