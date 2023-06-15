Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya to have a day wedding, a playlist of Deol songs and granddad Dharmendra to attend

With actor Karan Deol, son of actor Sunny Deol, set to marry long-time girlfriend Drisha Acharya, the great-granddaughter of legendary filmmaker Bimal Roy, on June 18 in Mumbai, the Deols are super excited for a wedding in the family after a long time. Karan Deol will get married to his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya on June 18

We have learned that it’s going to an intimate day wedding, followed by a reception party on the same night with a star-studded guest list.

While Karan’s haldi was held at his place on Thursday, June 15, Drisha’s will take place on June 17. Among other ceremonies, there’s a sangeet and a photo op on June 16.

“All the functions will be held at Taj Lands End, but the haldi ceremony took place at their house only. That’s because they wanted some functions at home for that wedding vibe. Everyone was waiting for this day, and now that it has come they are busy making sure the arrangements are done well so that they can enjoy it,” says an insider close to the family.

While Drisha’s mum Chimoo B Acharya has curated the event, “Karan (32) has ensured that decor is subtle and not over the top — something which reflects both his and Drisha’s personalities.”

The highlight during all the wedding festivities, in particular sangeet, would be the specially curated music playlist that will add a filmi tadka. “Karan and Drisha have requested a special playlist full of songs featuring Deol clan over the years. They wanted to trace generations through the songs, which is why the set playlist will have lots of songs from Dharam paji’s era too, besides popular tracks of Sunny and Bobby Deol,” the source tells us.

Although most members of the Deol family are shy in general, “They have also prepared special performances for the occasion, and Karan’s gang is also working on a special number for him”.

Meanwhile, actor Dharmendra’s absence from his grandson’s pre-wedding celebrations earlier this week left fans worried, but a source close to the family confirms that the 87-year-old will come to the attend.

“Dharmendra ji will not miss his grandson’s wedding. There is a wedding in the whole Deol clan after a very long time, and the whole family is very excited about it. He will be coming to the wedding to bless the couple. It is not clear whether he will stay back for the party considering the age factor,” says the source.