Karan Johar and Mohanlal give a sneak peak into their luxurious private jet life as they fly out of Rajasthan

Actor Mohanlal and Karan Johar recently took the same private flight to fly out of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. While Karan Johar was busy attending Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding in Rajasthan, Mohanlal was also in the same city for unknown reasons. On Wednesday, Mohanlal posted a photo with Karan on his Instagram handle and left fans guessing if they are likely to collaborate soon. Also read: Karan Johar recalls when Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani met each other

The photo took fan inside the plush live of the celebrities. Inside the chartered flight, Karan and Mohanlal posed in sunglasses. The pristine interiors of the jet with wooden decor was also visible. Sharing the photo, the Malayalam actor wrote, “Time well spent with Karan.”

For the airport look, Karan Johar opted for baggy pants with a denim jacket and a black shirt. Mohanlal wore a green printed shirt with black pants and sneakers. Reacting to the photo, a fan commented, “Great Actor Mohanlal with Genius Director Karan Johar.” “Something cooking,” added another one.

On Wednesday after, Karan was snapped arriving at Mumbai airport post the wedding. Sidharth and Kiara too made their first appearance as husband and wife soon after. They got married on Tuesday.

Karan Johar dedicated a note for them on social media. He penned, “I met him (Sidharth Malhotra) a decade and a half ago…. Silent, strong and still so sensitive…. I met her many years after… silent ,strong and so sensitive in equal measure…Then they met each other and i realised in that moment that the these two pillars of strength and dignity can make an irreplaceable bond and create the most magical love story together…. Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family…As they exchanged vows on a mandap of mohabbat everyone around them felt the pulse…felt the energy… I sat proud, elated and bursting with only love for the two of them! I love you Sid…. I love you Ki…. May today be your forever.”

Meanwhile, Mohanlal wasn't a part of the wedding. He who was in Rajasthan for Malaikottai Vaaliban shoot, earlier told paparazzi at airport, “I don’t know about that. I am not invited.”

