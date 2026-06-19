Karan Johar's colleague says Anurag Kashyap 'threatened to smash my head', wants this episode in book on filmmaker

Recently, Penguin Random House India announced the acquisition of a major new book on filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, co-authored by film journalist Naman Ramachandran and Kashyap himself. Reacting to the announcement, producer and Dharma Productions executive Somen Mishra recalled a humorous incident involving the filmmaker and joked that he hopes the episode finds a place in the upcoming book.

Somen Mishra reacts to book on Anurag Kashyap

Somen Mishra recalls Anurag Kashyap threatening him.

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Somen took to X and responded to Penguin Random House India’s post, which read, “We're thrilled to announce the acquisition of a major new book on Anurag Kashyap, co-authored by Naman Ramachandran and Kashyap himself. An intimate portrait of the filmmaker and a lens on two decades of Indian cinema.”

If it doesn't have the chapter on AK threatening to come to my house and smash my head on the wall, it's not worth it 😎😁 https://t.co/RO2E5WnWWs — somen mishra (@somenmishra0) June 18, 2026

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{{^usCountry}} Reacting to the announcement, Somen wrote, “If it doesn't have the chapter on AK threatening to come to my house and smash my head on the wall, it's not worth it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reacting to the announcement, Somen wrote, “If it doesn't have the chapter on AK threatening to come to my house and smash my head on the wall, it's not worth it.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} His post immediately caught the attention of social media users, who were left curious about the story behind the remark. One user wrote, “Why did he do that? Spill.” Another commented, “Hahaha damn.” A third wrote, “Spoiler alert.” Another X user added, “This is funny. Tell us in detail what happened.” Somen, however, did not elaborate on what had led to the incident he mentioned. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His post immediately caught the attention of social media users, who were left curious about the story behind the remark. One user wrote, “Why did he do that? Spill.” Another commented, “Hahaha damn.” A third wrote, “Spoiler alert.” Another X user added, “This is funny. Tell us in detail what happened.” Somen, however, did not elaborate on what had led to the incident he mentioned. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the publisher, the forthcoming book will serve both as an intimate portrait of Anurag Kashyap and as a broader exploration of contemporary Indian cinema. About Somen Mishra {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the publisher, the forthcoming book will serve both as an intimate portrait of Anurag Kashyap and as a broader exploration of contemporary Indian cinema. About Somen Mishra {{/usCountry}}

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Somen Mishra is a film producer, screenwriter and creative executive best known for his long association with Dharma Productions and its digital arm, Dharmatic Entertainment. He currently serves as the Head of Creative Development (Scripts) at Dharma and has been associated with several notable projects, including Homebound, Dhadak 2, Shershaah, Raazi and Good Newwz.

About Anurag Kashyap’s recent release

Anurag Kashyap’s most recent directorial venture, Bandar, received strong critical acclaim, with several reviewers describing it as one of the filmmaker’s finest works in recent years. Despite the praise, the film struggled commercially and failed to make a significant impact at the box office.

Starring Bobby Deol in the lead role alongside Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Indrajith Sukumaran and Raj B. Shetty, the film reportedly collected only ₹4.92 crore worldwide.

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Kashyap had also expressed disappointment over the film’s limited theatrical showcasing, arguing that it struggled to secure enough screens amid the overwhelming demand for the Hollywood release Obsession.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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