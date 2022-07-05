Karan Johar donates 11 lakh for Assam flood relief, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanks him

Filmmaker Karan Johar has donated ₹11 lakh for flood relief to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund on Tuesday. The state's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa shared the news on his Twitter handle, lauding Karan. Many Bollywood celebrities such as Arjun Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, Sonu Nigam have contributed for the cause. Also Read: Arjun Kapoor, Rohit Shetty receive thanks from Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for donating ₹5 lakh for flood relief

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

''Grateful to film producer @karanjohar and Dharma productions for contributing ₹11 lakh to CM Relief Fund'', Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted. He also acknowledged the initiative taken by Bollywood director Rohit Shetty in ''getting the entire film industry together for the cause of #AssamFloods''.

Himanta Biswa Sarma on Karan Johar's donation to Assam flood relief.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Rohit Shetty and actor Arjun Kapoor had contributed ₹5 lakh each to the CMRF. Film and music producer and T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar had contributed ₹11 lakh while singer Sonu Nigam had donated ₹5 lakh to CM Relief Fund as assistance for flood relief and rehabilitation.

Karan is returning to direction after years with his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Alia. It is scheduled to release on February 10, 2023. His last directorial was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016.

He is also gearing up for the seventh season of his popular talk show Koffee With Karan. The new promo shared by Karan from the talk show, features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, who will appear together in episode 1. Apart from them, some prominent names that are going to add some fire to this season are Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Devarkonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shahid Kapoor, and Kiara Advani. The first episode will stream on Disney Hotstar on July 7.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON