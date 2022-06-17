Arjun Kapoor, Rohit Shetty receive thanks from Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for donating 5 lakh for flood relief

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked actor Arjun Kapoor and filmmaker Rohit Shetty for their contribution of ₹5 lakhs to the CM Relief Fund for the flood-affected people in the state. Commending Arjun and Rohit, the CM thanked them on Twitter. Also Read: Arjun Kapoor jokes why Varun Dhawan's team didn't record his dance steps: 'Kartik Aaryan mein kho gaye'. Watch

"Bollywood actor Shri Arjun Kapoor and director Shri Rohit Shetty stood by the flood-affected people of Assam with their contribution of ₹5 lakh to CM Relief Fund. I thank them for their concern and act of generosity," Himanta tweeted.

Himanta Biswa Sarma lauds Arjun Kapoor and Rohit Shetty.

After the massive flood and landslides in several districts of the state in May, Assam is once again hit by the incessant rainfall. Four people have died in the last 24 hours in Assam due to the floods, which has affected 11.09 lakh people in 25 districts of the state. The water level of the Manas, Pagladiya, Puthimari, Kopili, Gaurang and Brahmaputra rivers are also flowing above the danger level mark in many places in Assam.

Arjun recently finished the shooting of his film The Ladykiller, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar. He will be seen in Ek Villain Returns. The film will also star actors John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in lead roles. It will release on July 29, 2022. He also has Kuttey in the pipeline. Kuttey will star Konkona Sensharma, Radhika Madaan, Naseeruddin Shah and Tabu.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty currently hosts the show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12. He is also working on his Amazon Prime Videos' web-series Indian Police Force. It will also star Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and Isha Talwar in the lead roles. The series is part of Rohit's larger Cop Universe, which includes the films Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi, starring Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar respectively.

(With inputs from ANI)

