Karan Johar gives a twist to Amitabh Bachchan's Shahenshah line, reacts as Farah Khan trolls his outfit. Watch

Farah Khan teased Karan Johar over his outfit and recent photoshoot in a new video. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Farah posted the video as Karan posed for the camera. In the video, Karan wore a black suit with golden embroidery on the sleeves. (Also Read | Farah Khan asks Karan Johar for an outfit after losing weight, he sends full wardrobe with stylist)

Farah teases Karan

Farah Khan shared a fun video featuring Karan Johar.

As the video started, Farah Khan, who was behind the camera said, "Oh my God, Karan Johar is posing for photographs. Wow." Karan quickly said, "Jalte hai jalne waale unhe jalne do. Meri khoobsurati pe jalte hai. (Let those who are jealous just be. They are jealous of my beauty)."

Farah then panned the camera towards Karan's photographer Vignesh and the rest of the team. She continued, "Vignesh is clicking pictures. There is a whole entourage over here of many people doing nothing."

Farah and Karan repeat Shahenshah line

Farah again panned the camera towards Karan and told him, "Karan give the Shahenshah pose. Wow." She then said the famous line from Shahenshah, "Rishtey mein toh hun tumhare baap lagte hai..." as she waited for Karan to complete the sentence. "Baap lagte hai, naam hai you know what."

Fans react to Farah, Karan's video

Sharing the video, Farah captioned the post, "Pre reel Reel (face with tears of joy emoji) sooo much effort goes into going out! No wonder I stay home mostly (winking face with tongue emoji) @karanjohar looking dapper in @manishmalhotra05 outfit. #karah." Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Guys you two are the best.. very real in reel life." A comment read, "Best line...so many people over there but doing nothing, savage."

An Instagram user wrote, "You being savage is my favourite thing on the internet. Your humour makes my day." "Was missing the banter reel with Karan Sir... Good one. Keep it coming @farahkhankunder Ha ha ha," commented another fan. "Farah you and Karan are legends," said another fan.

About Farah and Karan

Farah and Karan often share videos on Instagram as they tease each other. They have been friends for 25 years and collaborated on Dharma Productions' latest project Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Farah and Karan's projects

Fans will see Farah as a judge on the 11th season of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She will judge the show alongside Malaika Arora and Arshad Warsi. Gauahar Khan and Ritvik Dhanjani will host the show.

Karan returned to the director's chair with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani after seven years. Karan is currently hosting Bollywood celebrities on his chat show Koffee With Karan Season 8 which airs on Disney+ Hotstar.

