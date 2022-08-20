Karan Johar congratulates Sonam Kapoor for her baby boy: 'Anil Kapoor won't like being called nana'

Filmmaker Karan Johar hosted an Instagram live session on Saturday evening and reacted to the news of Sonam Kapoor welcoming a baby boy. On August 19, she and her husband Anand Ahuja were blessed with their first child. On this occasion, Karan extended his best wishes to the Kapoor family. (Also read: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcome a baby boy)

During the Instagram live, Karan congratulated Sonam Kapoor and Anand alongside Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor who have now turned grandparents. He also mentioned Sonam’s sister and film producer Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani. He said, “I can’t believe Sonam is a mother now. I don’t think Anil will like being called a nana (grandfather) because he is jawaan as hell.”

Sonam and Anand announced the good news on social media and wrote, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed.”

Soon after she shared the post, celebrities and fans rushed to the comment section and dropped congratulatory messages. Dia Mirza commented, “Congratulations and all our love and blessings to the little one.” “Congratulations to the lovely parents, “ added Kareena Kapoor to her Instagram Stories. Others such as Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lisa Haydon, Neetu Kapoor and Farah Khan too extended best wishes.

Sonam and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March 2022, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together with a maternity photoshoot. They visited Italy for their babymoon before welcoming their little one. Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor. She will be next seen in Blind. Directed by Shome Makhija, the thriller-drama will also star Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in key roles. It’s expected to release this year.

