Karan Johar praises Mohan Bhagwat’s sense of humour after attending RSS event: ‘We laughed a lot and applauded him’

Karan Johar, spoke warmly about the interaction, saying Bhagwat’s words left a strong impression on him. "I would like to say that I am very happy to be here at the 100th anniversary of RSS. I would like to thank Mr Bhagwat for his words, thoughts and words. He gave us his time. Many people from the industry came here. I was touched by his words. I would also like to say that his sense of humour is amazing. His thoughts are amazing. His sense of humour entertained us. We laughed a lot and applauded him. We are very thankful for this event. We want to have such an event every year," Karan said.

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar on Sunday praised Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, describing him as an engaging speaker with an impressive sense of humour during the organisation’s centenary celebrations in Mumbai. Karan, who attended the two-day event alongside several prominent figures from the film industry, said he was touched by Bhagwat’s words and by the opportunity to engage in dialogue at the historic gathering.

Several Bollywood stars attended the celebrations across both days. The first day featured Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, filmmakers Mohit Suri, Subhash Ghai, Nitesh Tiwari, Mahaveer Jain, Om Raut, Vikram Malhotra, and lyricist Prasoon Joshi. On the second day, Karan Johar was joined by actors Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, and Ananya Panday.

Other attendees included Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Rupali Ganguly, and Vineet Kumar Singh, along with filmmakers Madhur Bhandarkar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Aanand L Rai, Amar Kaushik, Amit Sharma, Ramesh Taurani, and Anand Pandit. Several images from the event surfaced on social media, showing celebrities seated among the audience.

About RSS 100th anniversary event The RSS marked its 100th anniversary with a grand two-day celebration held at the Nehru Centre Auditorium in Mumbai, bringing together senior Sangh leaders, invited speakers, and prominent personalities from the Hindi film industry. The event, which began on 7 February, concluded on 8 February 2026.

During the celebrations, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed the two-day lecture series titled ‘100 Years of Sangh Journey – New Horizons.’ Speaking on issues related to infiltration, Bhagwat said, “The government has a lot to do regarding infiltration. They have to detect and deport. This wasn't happening until now, but it has started little by little, and it will gradually increase. When the census or the SIR is conducted, many people come to light who are not citizens of this country; they are automatically excluded from the process”