Karan Johar reviews Drishyam 3, calls Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat’s performances ‘outstanding’: ‘Mazedaar, lajawab’

Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam 3 has opened to a record-breaking response at the box office, while the film has also received positive reviews from critics and audiences. Amid the film’s strong performance, filmmaker Karan Johar took to Instagram to share his review and congratulate Ajay Devgn and the team on the film’s success.

Karan Johar reviews Drishyam 3

Karan Johar praised Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3.

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Taking to his Instagram Stories, Karan shared the poster of Drishyam 3 featuring the film’s cast, including Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Saran, Tabu and Rajat Kapoor. Sharing his reaction to the film, Karan wrote, “What a film. Mazedaar, lajawab.”

Karan tagged Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat and called their performances “outstanding”. He also tagged director Abhishek Pathak and praised him as a “brilliant director”. Karan went on to congratulate the entire cast and crew of Drishyam 3 on the film’s success. Ajay later reposted Karan’s Instagram Story.

Deep Dive What are the notable achievements of Drishyam 3 at the box office? Drishyam 3 earned ₹66.7 crore in India on its opening day, making it the biggest opener of Ajay Devgn's career. It also grossed ₹95 crore worldwide on the same day, surpassing other blockbusters like Pathaan and Animal. How does Drishyam 3 differ from the earlier films in the franchise? Unlike the first two films, which were remakes of the Malayalam originals, Drishyam 3 features a new story written by Abhishek Pathak and serves as the conclusion to the Hindi franchise. Why did Ajay Devgn seek approval from Mohanlal regarding Drishyam 3? Ajay Devgn reached out to Mohanlal, the original actor from the Malayalam Drishyam films, to show him the new story and gain his approval, emphasizing respect for the original work while diverging from its plot.

Karan Johar praises Drishyam 3.

Drishyam 3 box office performance

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{{^usCountry}} Drishyam 3 has emerged as the biggest opener of Ajay Devgn’s career, earning ₹66.7 crore in India on Friday, its opening day. The film has also surpassed Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, which had opened at ₹57 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Drishyam 3 has emerged as the biggest opener of Ajay Devgn’s career, earning ₹66.7 crore in India on Friday, its opening day. The film has also surpassed Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, which had opened at ₹57 crore. {{/usCountry}}

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The film has also gone past the opening-day collections of several other major blockbusters, including Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, which earned ₹30 crore, and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, which opened at ₹63 crore. Drishyam 3 reportedly earned ₹95 crore worldwide on its opening day. The film also benefited from the Gandhi Jayanti holiday on Friday.

About Drishyam 3

Titled Drishyam: The Conclusion, the film is the third and final instalment of the Hindi Drishyam franchise. Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, with Tabu reprising her role as Meera Deshmukh and Shriya Saran returning as Nandini Salgaonkar. Jaideep Ahlawat joins the cast as a new character.

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Directed and written by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3 continues Vijay and his family’s story after the events of the first two films. Unlike the first two Hindi instalments, which were remakes of the Malayalam Drishyam films, the third part has a new story and serves as the conclusion to the Hindi franchise.

Ajay took approval from Mohanlal

While speaking at FICCI Frames 2026, Ajay revealed that he called Mohanlal, who has played Georgekutty in the original Malayalam Drishyam films, before going ahead with Drishyam 3.

Ajay said, “I called up Mohanlal sir, because I wanted him to see the film. They do such a great job and this time we've diverted completely. So for me, I thought that, a kind of an approval from him would be nice. So I wanted him to see the film and he's on a holiday. So he was very sweet and then we kept interacting. I think he's going to watch the film soon there.”