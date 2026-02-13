Karan Johar reviews Shanaya, Adarsh's Tu Yaa Main, calls it ‘traumatising’: ‘Film made me take extra dose of my BP meds’

"And if you happen to have a partner this Valentine .. take them to watch #tuyamain and tell them to wear armour because you will clutch onto them in FEAR!!!! I am still stressed, and the film got over 30 minutes ago! I feel like a crocodile may appear even in the middle of Mumbai traffic and attack me ( I am dramatic I know but this film has made me take an extra dose of my BP meds)," he added.

Sharing a poster of the film, Karan wrote, "No cardio needed! You will physically jump out of your seats right through the second half of this traumatising ( in the best way possible ) survival croc edge of the seater! Swimming pools will never be the same for me again…. NEVER!"

Filmmaker Karan Johar has reviewed actors Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav's new film Tu Yaa Main. Taking to his Instagram on Friday, Karan called the film "traumatising in the best way possible." He also said that he is "stressed" and feels like a crocodile might attack him in the "middle of Mumbai traffic." Karan also praised the film's director, Bejoy Nambiar, as well as lead actors Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh.

Karan lauds Bejoy Nambiar, Shanaya Kapoor, Adarsh Gourav Karan lauded Bejoy for his excellence with the film, Shanaya for her performance and Adarsh Gourav for being brilliant. "Kudos to @bejoynambiar for keeping the tension alive with solid craft and technical excellence…. @shanayakapoor02 so proud of your choices and for your assured, hugely convincing performance and playing Miss Vanity and Miss Insanity ( when the going gets scary and relentless) to perfection! Love you! @gouravadarsh, you are JUST BRILLIANT as the Gullly boy and as the traumatised victim of the croc attack! I felt every inch of your FEAR!!!" he wrote.

"Badhai ho (Congratulations) @aanandlrai for backing and producing this cracker of a clutter breaker! @vinod.bhanushali congratulations! A MUST-WATCH IN THE CINEMAS!!!" concluded his note.

Reacting to the post, Shanaya wrote, “Love u thank u thank u thank u.” Adarsh posted red heart emojis. Anand commented, “Karan Sir !!!!!!! Thank you so much for all the love and appreciation.”