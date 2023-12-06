The Archies first review is here: Karan Johar raves about film, says Suhana Khan is here to ‘conquer’

Filmmaker Karan Johar is among the many Bollywood celebrities who attended the premiere of Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film is the Hindi adaptation of popular American comic series of the same name. After watching the film, Karan penned a heartfelt review and revealed what has worked the best for the film, which marks the Bollywood debut of big names such as Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor. Also read: Jaya Bachchan tells paparazzi not to shout as she poses with Tina Ambani at The Archies premiere

Karan Johar reviews The Archies

Karan Johar on the Archies, featuring Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor.

Karan shared a poster of The Archies and hailed the efforts of Zoya and her work partner, Reema Kagti. From the costumes to cinematography, everything left the filmmaker impressed. He wrote, “Straight from the credit roll you’re sucked right into @zoieakhtar’s world and with her impeccable craft and command she makes sure you’re hooked! The production design, the cinematography, the choreography, the costume design will blow your mind with its on fleek detailing and aesthetic victories.”

Messages addressed in Zoya's film

Sharing details for the audience to watch out for, Karan revealed his favourite scene. He said, “Zoya and Reema not only speak of friendship and the traumas of genZ love but also of what a teenage mind can feel when they combat their sexual orientation and fear judgement (watch out for this tender moment my favourite scene in the film) …but very subtly they address climate change, voice of a minority and the need to uprise to injustice all this packaged to a zingy and zany musical!! I felt young and wanted to be a friend to this magnificent 7 and go back in time where I spent hours reading this delicious comic series.”

Karan on Suhana, Agastya, Khushi's performances

Coming to the cast of The Archies, Karan heaped praises on everyone, notably Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor. “The new kids on the block are fantastic… Agastya Nanda (get onto Insta baby) is fantastic! He makes a complicated and sometimes an unlikeable character so lovable! He had me at hello!!! @mihirahuja_ is Brilliant he has impeccable comic timing and yet scores in very emotional beat! I loved @dotandthesyllables she is like sunshine through and through @khushi05k as Betty broke my heart in the most beautiful way! Watch out for her silent moments … and her compassionate eyes! A heart breaker in every way !!!! Loved her! @suhanakhan2 as VERONICA is coquettish, vulnerable and sassy! All this with the ease of a veteran! Watch her moves and grooves and that sass hits its out of the green park! She’s here to stay and conquer! @yuvrajmenda is just so so good!!!!! He had me in tears in one scene and please note his “thank YOUU” is going viral very soon!!!! @vedangraina as REGGIE walks the talk! He oozes charm and confidence in equal measure and has that movie star swag!! Also dances with unabashed ease.” “I am not complaining,” he signed out.

The premiere night was a star-studded event with several celebrities in attendance including Shah Rukh Khan and his family, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Juhi Chawla, Malaika Arora, Shanaya Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Isabelle Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Atlee, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Rekha.

