Karan Johar reviews The Devil Wears Prada 2, says the sequel speaks of our times: ‘Miranda Priestly is more vulnerable’

Self-confessed fanboy Karan Johar has watched The Devil Wears Prada 2 and has now shared his review! The much-awaited sequel to the 2006 film sees the return of the principal cast, including Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci. The filmmaker took to his Instagram account to share what he loved the most about the May 1 release. (Also read: Meryl Streep reviews Karan Johar's The Devil Wears Prada look, Anne Hathaway asks him this question. Watch)

What Karan said about The Devil Wears Prada 2

Filmmaker Karan Johar met Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway during the promotional tour for The Devil Wears Prada 2 a few weeks ago.

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Karan shared the poster of the film on his Instagram account and began in his caption, “Nostalgia is powerful…. It keeps the present hopeful … my memory of watching #devilwearsprada is embedded in my heart… I walked out more in love with Meryl Streep ( if that was possible ) and understanding the pursuits of Miranda Priestly .. even though she was a tough leader , even though she was aesthetically judgemental and raising eye brow elitist to a fault…. But I understood her for her chase to attain excellence and perfection…. I wondered how I would feel revisiting Andy, Nigel, Emily and Miranda.”

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{{^usCountry}} He continued, “Right at the top let me not compare the two films as the first has a massive heads up of cumulative nostalgia…. This sequel speaks of our times, the (sadly) emerging irrelevance of serous journalism …the digital overdrive Mania that is eating into the beauty of print… the powerlessness of the artistically powerful forces at the hands of corporations… the need for consolidations over ideations… all that in a Comedy? Yes… that’s the solid strength of Part 2 it makes u think of the travesty of our times.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He continued, “Right at the top let me not compare the two films as the first has a massive heads up of cumulative nostalgia…. This sequel speaks of our times, the (sadly) emerging irrelevance of serous journalism …the digital overdrive Mania that is eating into the beauty of print… the powerlessness of the artistically powerful forces at the hands of corporations… the need for consolidations over ideations… all that in a Comedy? Yes… that’s the solid strength of Part 2 it makes u think of the travesty of our times.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He went on to praise the cast and wrote, “Miranda is more vulnerable… Andy is more hopeful… Nigel is more amiable, and Emily is just wonderful! I ate my pop corn and sat back on my red hot seat and went back to my 33 year old self who believed that visions can’t be replaced by vendors!!! That’s all.” About The Devil Wears Prada {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He went on to praise the cast and wrote, “Miranda is more vulnerable… Andy is more hopeful… Nigel is more amiable, and Emily is just wonderful! I ate my pop corn and sat back on my red hot seat and went back to my 33 year old self who believed that visions can’t be replaced by vendors!!! That’s all.” About The Devil Wears Prada {{/usCountry}}

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The first film revolved around Andy Sachs, a smart but fashion-clueless journalism graduate who moves to New York City with dreams of becoming a serious writer. Desperate for work, she lands a job as a junior personal assistant to Miranda Priestly, the cold and tyrannical editor-in-chief of the elite fashion magazine Runway.

The sequel follows Meryl Streep’s character, Miranda Priestly, as she navigates the decline of traditional print media and is forced to face off against her former assistant, Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt). The Devil Wears Prada 2 is directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna. It was released on May 1.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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