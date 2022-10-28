Karan Johar's kids Roohi and Yash are on a mission to wash car together in their cute raincoats. See pics

Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared a picture of his kids Roohi and Yash. The kids were on a mission to clean a car together. Karan gave a glimpse from their day-out on Friday in a garage. The kids were seen in comfortable clothes. Recently, Karan was spotted at the Mumbai airport with his children and asked them to greet the paparazzi. (Also read: Karan Johar asks twins Yash and Roohi, to 'do namaste' to paparazzi as they arrive together at Mumbai airport. Watch)

In the picture, Yash wore a yellow raincoat and Roohi wore a green raincoat. Both of them wore white sneakers for the day. Yash held a cleaning wiper with cleaner spray and Roohi held a cleaner spray in right hand. Both were all smiles as they posed for the camera with a blue car in the background.

Karan Johar shares a picture of Roohi and Yash at their job via Instagram Stories.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Karan captioned the picture, “On the job!!!”

Recently, Karan shared a video where Yash and Roohi made fun of his singing on Instagram and wrote, "No fans of my surili aawaz (melodious voice) in my house ….(smiling face with tear emoji)." Reacting to the video, a fan asked him more of these clips.

The video began with Yash mumbling while Karan asked him, "No, one second. What were you saying? Sorry." Yash, busy in playing, asked Karan, "I saw you on TV why were you singing so badly?" Karan asked, "I'm doing what badly?" Yash, joined by Roohi, said, “Singing so badly.”

Recently, Karan tweeted that he was quitting Twitter and making way for more positive energies in his life in the middle of lots of negativity.

He is ready to return with his directorial comeback, the romantic comedy Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It is slated to release in 2023. It stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Jaya Bachchan.

Karan can be currently seen judging the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 alongside Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi.

