Karan Johar asks twins Yash and Roohi, to 'do namaste' to paparazzi as they arrive together at Mumbai airport. Watch

Filmmaker Karan Johar was spotted with kids Roohi and Yash as they arrived at Mumbai airport on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account posted a video of Karan with his children as they entered the airport. All three of them were seen in comfortable clothes for the travel. Many fans reacted to their video. (Also read: Aaradhya Bachchan holds Aishwarya Rai’s hand as they arrive at airport with Abhishek, fans say ‘she looks all grown up’)

In the video, Karan walked with Yash and Rohi along with a bouncer. He held their hand while moving inside the airport. His kids wore light blue denim jacket with dark blue pants and white sneakers. Roohi even carried a white sling bag. Karan wore skull and bones print tracksuit and carried a black bag with him. He also wore dark sunglasses.

In the clip, he stopped to get clicked by the shutterbugs and smiled. He asked Roohi and Yash to do namaste to paparazzi. The kids made namaste gesture while posing for camera. One person said, “Happy Diwali.” To which Karan said, “Bye, bye. Happy Diwali." Then, he went inside the airport, taking his children along with him. Reacting to the video, one person commented, “Cute kids.” Oher person commented, “So cute sir (red heart emojis).”

Recently, Karan shared a video where Yash and Roohi made fun of his singing on Instagram and wrote, "No fans of my surili aawaz (melodious voice) in my house ….(smiling face with tear emoji)."

Karan is gearing up for his directorial comeback with upcoming romantic comedy film Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. It is set to release in February next year. Recently, Karan wrapped the seventh season of his celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan, which was a hit among the audience. He can be currently seen judging the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 alongside Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON